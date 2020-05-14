Selbyville, Delaware, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery coating market was valued at over USD 151.6 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 339.4 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 12.2 per cent over 2020-2026. Expanding production of electric vehicles and mounting demand for smart devices is likely to drive the overall battery coating market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, one of the profound factors contributing to the growing battery coating market is the mounting demand for battery in energy storage applications across the renewable energy and automobile sectors.

Additionally, crucial information advantageous for some of the important vendors in the overall industry has also been included in the study. Also, the study includes information of the potential threats that are likely to produce adverse effects to the expanding battery coating industry. The report offers a holistic view on the overall market variations, regional landscape, market size, and profit estimations. Moreover, it also envelops a thorough assessment of the industry vertical in regard to certain segment bifurcation, their individual market size and share, ongoing technological trends and future prospects.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2610759/

Battery coating is a thin film deposition technology that is abundantly being used to augment the electrochemical performance of cathode and anode powder in a battery. Moreover, the technology enhances operation productivity, and safety while decreasing the deterioration in the battery.

According to statistics by the International Energy Agency, battery electric vehicles sales increased from 0.23 million units in 2013 to over 3.29 million units in 2018, globally. In fact, the EVs stock is anticipated to reach a mammoth of 250 million vehicles by the end of 2030 rising from 3 million in 2017.

Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in the battery materials are poised to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market over the foreseeable time period. Although the industry is expected to observe a promising future, increased high technology cost would hamper the growth of the overall market by 2026.

Geographical insights:

Battery coating market is diversified intovarious regions including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Among these regional belts, North America is set to accrue substantial gains in the ensuing years subject to expansive penetration of smart devices and EVs in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is set to amass considerable share in the overall battery coating industry owing major growth rendering factors such as demand for new energy storage applications in vehicles, consumer gadgets, and consumer electronics, and growing demand for consumer smart devices and electronics.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-battery-coating-market-size-research

The worldwide battery coating industry is divided on the basis of component, technology type, material type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Battery Coating Market Component Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Electrode Coating

Separator Coating

Battery Pack Coating

Battery Coating Market Technology Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Battery Coating Market Material Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Ceramic

Alumina

Oxide

Carbon

Others

Battery Coating Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Battery Coating Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Apv Engineered Coatings

Arkema SA

Solvay SA

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Unifrax

Targray Technology International Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Battery Coating Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Battery Coating Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Battery Coating Market, by Technology Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Battery Coating Market, by Material Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Battery Coating Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Battery Coating Market Dynamics

3.1. Battery Coating Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

Chapter 4. Global Battery Coating Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Battery Coating Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Battery Coating Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Battery Coating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Battery Coating Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Electrode Coating

5.4.2. Separator Coating

5.4.3. Battery Pack Coating

Chapter 6. Global Battery Coating Market, by Technology Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Battery Coating Market by Technology Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Battery Coating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Battery Coating Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Battery Coating Market, by Material Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Battery Coating Market by Technology Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Battery Coating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Battery Coating Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

7.4.2. Ceramic

7.4.3. Alumina

7.4.4. Oxide

7.4.5. Carbon

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Battery Coating Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Automotive Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Automotive Paints & Coatings Market size estimated to exhibit around 8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, according to new research report. Rising automobile sales along with increasing consumer preference towards improved vehicle aesthetics of vehicles are driving the automotive paints & coatings market over the study timeframe. The benefits offered by the paints including protection to the vehicle base material from corrosion along with improved finishes further expand the market. Additionally, the proliferating vehicle customization alternatives based on color and graphic schemes further accelerates the business share.

Europe will showcase significant growth in automotive paints & coatings market owing to stringent vehicle paint regulations. The limiting usage of VOC based paints and development of wide water-borne paints and coatings are boosting the product penetration across the region.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com