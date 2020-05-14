Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on May 14, 2020, at 13:00 Finnish time









Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eloholma, Ari Pekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20200513183705_2

Transaction date: 2020-05-12

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13,483 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 13,483 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR







Espoo, May 14, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel







Additional information:

Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 40 724 5282

michaela.skrabb@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com