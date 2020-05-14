Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Protein Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the insect protein market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The insect protein market research report also analyses the application of the insect protein in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, cosmetics, and bio diesel.

Worldwide, more than 5 million species of insects are available, and majority of the global populous have been consuming bugs on a daily basis. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the steady growth in population will hit 9 billion by 2050 and lead to rise in the demand for feed/food output. Among different insects, edible insects act as a dynamic solution to provide novel and protein food. Thus, the research firm has evaluated the global insect protein market revenue as $62.55 million in 2020 and estimates the opportunities to increment with a profitable CAGR of 20.96% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

In 2020, APAC had the maximum insect protein market share at 60%. Toasted crickets are consumed at a higher note by the westerners during their visit to Southeast Asia. In addition to this, Vietnameese startups and entrepreneurs statement insect protein will be a part of everyday food products in the near future is also representing a positive impact on the growth of insect protein market. Scaling up the production capacities of insect protein through infrastructure expansions in different facilities of Asia is boosting the share of APAC in the global insect protein market.

Insect Protein Market Outlook:

Insect protein is a high quality protein which is available in varied forms such as insect protein powder and insect protein animal feed. Insects, plants, micro-organisms, and some species of fish produce anti-freeze proteins. Whole insects, flour, and oil are the most commonly used insect protein products types.

Insect protein is widely applicable in the food and beverage applications of the insect protein market is poised to observe an increment in terms of revenues at a CAGR of 33.97% through to 2025. It is due to the high usage of insect protein in processed food products which includes pasta, burger, cookies, patties and snacks. Increase in demand for insect protein food products is leading to choose an efficient source which provides more output. Hence, edible insects which comprises of vitamins, amino acids and high quality protein is chosen, because they offer high feed conversion efficiency and less feed consumption of insects such as crickets to produce the same amount of protein compared to cattle, sheep, pigs, and broiler chickens. Therefore, this factor is driving the acceptance of edible insects as a trendy innovative food in the food and beverages industry.

Next Protein Inc., EnviroFlight, LLC, Thailand Unique, Entomo Farms, Kreca Ento-Food, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd, Proti-Farm, EXO., Crik Nutrition and Agriprotein Technologies are some of the main insect protein market share players involved in the global insect protein market.



