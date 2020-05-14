BEIJING, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
“Despite the unprecedented pandemic, we still achieved double digit growth in Q1, for both top line revenue and bottom line profit,” commented Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. “We believe that our data and technology will play an even more important role in empowering our clients in China’s property markets during and after the pandemic.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
CIH reported total revenues of RMB132.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.5% from RMB119.1million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB19.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 14.5% from RMB22.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in campaign cost as offline themed campaigns were restricted or prohibited due to the quarantine measures implemented in China in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB43.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 32.7% from RMB33.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Income
Operating income was RMB69.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.8% from RMB63.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB11.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 7.8% from RMB10.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net Income
Net income was RMB63.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.9% from RMB53.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current operations and market conditions, management maintains CIH’s annual revenue for 2020 to be approximately RMB695.6 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 20.0%. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.
About CIH
CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates and market position. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
|CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS i
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data)
|As of March 31,
|As of December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|119,140
|214,076
|Short-term investments
|288,339
|125,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|24,539
|24,243
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,783
|4,566
|Amount due from related parties
|8,833
|4,820
|Total current assets
|445,634
|372,705
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|2,598
|2,873
|Right of use assets
|48,288
|49,595
|Total non-current assets
|50,886
|52,468
|Total assets
|496,520
|425,173
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|6,982
|7,844
|Income taxes payable
|29,508
|23,396
|Deferred revenue
|204,177
|203,531
|Amount due to a related party
|3,030
|7,734
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|88,263
|84,250
|Total current liabilities
|331,960
|326,755
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term lease liabilities
|35,346
|37,679
|Other non-current liabilities
|42,788
|39,757
|Total non-current liabilities
|78,134
|77,436
|Total liabilities
|410,094
|404,191
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Equity:
|Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, issued shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019：72,475,630 and 72,475,630; outstanding shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:66,102,949 and 65,762,936
500
|500
|Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019: 23,636,706 and 23,636,706
|
163
|163
|Treasury shares
|(46
|)
|(46
|)
|Capital deficit
|(133,731
|)
|(135,179
|)
|Retained earnings
|219,215
|155,324
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|325
|220
|Total equity
|86,426
|20,982
|Total liabilities and equity
|496,520
|425,173
|CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME i
(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended
March 31
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|132,795
|119,145
|Cost of revenues
|(19,501
|)
|(22,796
|)
|Gross profit
|113,294
|96,349
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(23,885
|)
|(21,306
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(19,868
|)
|(11,709
|)
|Operating income
|69,541
|63,334
|Interest income
|392
|66
|Gains on sale of short-term investments
|1,505
|-
|Government grants
|3,444
|-
|Income before income taxes
|74,882
|63,400
|Income tax expenses
|(10,991
|)
|(10,173
|)
|Net income
|63,891
|53,227
|Other comprehensive (loss) income
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes
|(13
|)
|(24
|)
|Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments net of RMB247 and nil income taxes for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
|1,397
|-
|Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB226 and nil income taxes for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
|(1,279
|)
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|63,996
|53,203
|Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
|Basic
|0.71
|0.60
|Diluted
|0.71
|0.60
|Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding:
|Basic
|89,739,655
|89,399,642
|Diluted
|89,800,356
|89,399,642
___________________
i The financial results prior to the separation of CIH from Fang Holdings Limited (“Fang”) have been prepared on a stand-alone basis and are derived from the consolidated financial results and underlying accounting records of Fang, as the financial results of CIH had been historically included within the consolidated financial results of Fang prior to its separation from Fang, which was completed on June 11, 2019.
China Index Holdings Limited
Fengtai District, CHINA