Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stealth Technologies Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Stealth Technologies Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



Modern military systems are heavily reliant on complex software and interconnectivity to perform their missions. Advanced features, such as an electronic attack, sensor fusion, and communications, of the cyber-enabled military systems provide a tactical edge to the equipped armed forces against an adversary force or during critical operations in a hostile environment. The emergence of sophisticated weapon systems has necessitated the adoption of advanced stealth fighters that can infiltrate the stronghold of a similar technology incumbent adversary.



However, the market may be deterred by the design challenges faced by system integrators to incorporate advanced features in their product portfolio without compromising on the payload capacity and range of a stealth platform, such as a fifth-generation aircraft. Designers are also required to ensure the availability of sophisticated integrated features, cross-compatibility with the advanced weapon and navigation sensors and subsystems from other system manufacturers to develop a fully operational stealth platform, hence rendering a complex outlook to the overall system design. Furthermore, the rapid technological disruption may also result in a feature under development being rendered obsolete even prior to integration into the system, escalating the financial risks for the market players.



Key Market Trends



Rapid Technological Advancements to Bolster Development of Stealth Assets



Global military powerhouses such as the US, the UK, China, France, and Japan are vying to achieve a profound reconceptualization of modern warfare techniques. There has been a significant increase in the global annual defense spending of these countries over the past five years. The armed forces of every country are developing concepts for employing advanced stealth capabilities in each warfare domain to gain a tactical advantage over its adversaries in the event of armed conflict. For instance, the US has added two new domains of warfare, namely space and cyber, to the existent traditional warfare domains - land, sea, and air. The US military is aiming to fully exploit an innovative and synchronized approach to develop advanced stealth military assets and weaponry to precisely infiltrate and destroy an enemy fortification while minimizing the risk of detection and neutralization by enemy countermeasures. On this note, the FY2021 defense budget of the US entails the allocation of significant resources towards enhancing the stealth prowess of the nation.



Asia-Pacific to Bolster Market Prospects During the Forecast Period



The strengthening of the strategic military alliances between the United States and several Asia-Pacific sovereign nations and subsequent reinforcement of military deployment and intervention has resulted in a complex scenario, urging rapid modernization of defense capabilities of regional countries, such as China, to safeguard their vested interests. To ensure combat readiness of existing systems, several armed forces modernization programs are currently underway to effectively upgrade the capabilities of the regional armed forces for effectively responding to security threats and accomplish urgent, critical, and dangerous strategic missions.



To address the evolving threats, major countries in the region are realigning their military strategies and organizational structures. Cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum information, big data, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), have resulted in the development of long-range precision, intelligent, stealthy or unmanned weaponry and equipment, radicalizing traditional warfare in favor of intelligence warfare.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the stealth technologies market are Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, and Leonardo S.p.A., among others. Vendors are modifying their offerings to enhance current capabilities and introduce revolutionary features as a means to deliver value-added stealth technology integrated assets and weaponry to the military end-users. This helps introduce low differentiated products at competitive pricing. Furthermore, a strategic collaboration between manufacturers is on the rise to develop sophisticated systems that conform to the design and performance specifications of the end-user defense forces. This is expected to benefit industry stakeholders during the forecast period.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Platform

5.1.1 Aerial

5.1.2 Marine

5.1.3 Terrestrial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BAE Systems plc

6.2.2 The Boeing Company

6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.2.6 Thales Group

6.2.7 Raytheon Company

6.2.8 SAAB AB

6.2.9 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.2.10 Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group Ltd.

6.2.11 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

6.2.12 United Aircraft Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j08f8s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900