New data and pathological findings on BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, to be Highlighted at ASCO 2020 in a Poster Presentation

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces the publication of its abstract in the ASCO Meeting Library — available in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by May 26, 2020. The Company will present at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, a virtual event held during the dates of the originally planned in-person Annual Meeting (May 29-June 2, 2020). The ASCO Annual Meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology.



Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, and Dr. Charles Wiseman, BriaCell’s Scientific Founder and Director, will present clinical data and pathological findings from the Phase I/IIa studies of Bria-IMT™ alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients.

The abstracts published in advance of the ASCO meeting which were made available yesterday on the ASCO Meeting Library, and will be available in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by May 26, 2020. Updated and additional patient data from these trials will be presented at ASCO.

The details of BriaCell’s ASCO poster are as follows:

Abstract Title: Breast cancer grade and clinical benefit in patients with advanced breast cancer treated with an engineered whole tumor cell-targeted immunotherapy alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibition.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Type: Poster Session

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CST

Location: Virtual meeting

Temporary Abstract Submission ID: 306433

Abstract Number for Publication: 3033

Poster Board #: 97

Role Responsibilities: Presenter

Primary Track: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

About American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference

Founded in 1964, ASCO is the world’s leading professional organization for physicians, oncology professionals, and research scientists in the field of oncology. ASCO’s Mission over the years has been to conquering cancer through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality patient care.

ASCO’s Annual meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, patient advocates, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology, and to gain insights for improving cancer care.

For additional information on the 2020 ASCO’s Annual meeting, please visit https://www.asco.org/.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

