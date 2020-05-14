BARRIE, Ontario, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp., (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products today announced that it will file its first quarter 2020 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 ("First Quarter Financial Information") on or before June 29, 2020.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Canadian securities regulatory authorities have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings. Normally, MediPharm Labs would report first quarter results on or before May 15, 2020 but given the unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Company is relying on this exemptive relief from the filing timelines for its First Quarter Financial Information required by sections 4.4 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102. In accordance with the blanket exemption, the Company is not permitted to file any preliminary or final prospectus while it is relying on this filing deadline relief.
Corporate Update
Pending the filing of the First Quarter Financial Information, the Company is providing an update on the impact of COVID-19 and material business developments since the date of the Company’s latest financial reports filed on March 30, 2020, certain of which have already been disclosed in prior press releases.
MediPharm Labs Chief Executive Officer, Pat McCutcheon commented: “While the impact the global pandemic is having on the cannabis industry is disappointing, as domestic and international market conditions continue to evolve, MediPharm Labs has positioned itself well with GMP certification, advanced capabilities for new and innovative products formats and formulations, and a global supply chain to accelerate new business opportunities to drive future growth.”
Global Sales and Distribution
Covid-19 Response, Impact, Domestic Sales and Distribution, and Voluntary Executive Salary Reductions
Bobby Kwon, Chief Financial Officer commented, “As discussed on our last earnings call, we are prudently managing capital, putting spend behind initiatives that will underpin top line profitable growth and those that will provide high quality return on investment as we execute on the long-term strategy of our business. We look forward to providing an update on our progress in June.”
Until such time as the First Quarter Financial Information is filed, MediPharm Labs management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
About MediPharm Labs
Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expected filing date of the First Quarter Financial Information; and fulfillment of existing international contracts and access to emerging global cannabis markets. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs’ filings, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.
