Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) on 2 December 2019, wherein it was announced that Mr Anders Eimstad had been appointed interim CFO of the Company.

EMGS is pleased to announce that the appointment has now been made permanent.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.



For more information, please visit www.emgs.com.

