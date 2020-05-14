Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global utilities market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global utilities market is expected to decline from $4558.2 billion in 2019 to $4516.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $5353.9 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the utilities? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Utilities market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider utilities market, and compares it with other markets.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global utilities market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global utilities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global utilities market.
One of the major trends shaping the utilities market include energy storage in batteries. Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For example, San Diego Gas & Electric operations center has installed energy-storage systems with big batteries to store electric power. Arizona Public Service Co. has installed a $2 million battery system in Phoenix to store energy. In 2016, lithium-ion battery prices fell by 70% and are expected to shrink further in future, thus driving their use in power grids.
The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. The market excludes waste management and remediation services which collect, treat, and dispose of waste materials; but do not use sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Utilities Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Utilities Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Utilities Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Utilities Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Utilities Market Trends And Strategies
8. Utilities Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Utilities Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Utilities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Utilities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Utilities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Utilities Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Utilities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Utilities Market, Segmentation By Type of Operator, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Utilities Market Segments
11.1. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Water Supply & Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply
11.2. Global Natural Gas Distribution Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution; Household Natural Gas Distribution
11.3. Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution; Power Generation
12. Utilities Market Metrics
12.1. Utilities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Utilities Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Utilities Market
14. Western Europe Utilities Market
15. Eastern Europe Utilities Market
16. North America Utilities Market
17. South America Utilities Market
18. Middle East Utilities Market
19. Africa Utilities Market
20. Utilities Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Utilities Market
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Utilities Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Utilities Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Utilities Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
