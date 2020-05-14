Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global utilities market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global utilities market is expected to decline from $4558.2 billion in 2019 to $4516.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $5353.9 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the utilities? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Utilities market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider utilities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The utilities market section of the report gives context. It compares the utilities market with other segments of the utilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, utilities indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global utilities market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global utilities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global utilities market.



One of the major trends shaping the utilities market include energy storage in batteries. Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For example, San Diego Gas & Electric operations center has installed energy-storage systems with big batteries to store electric power. Arizona Public Service Co. has installed a $2 million battery system in Phoenix to store energy. In 2016, lithium-ion battery prices fell by 70% and are expected to shrink further in future, thus driving their use in power grids.



The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. The market excludes waste management and remediation services which collect, treat, and dispose of waste materials; but do not use sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities.



Companies Mentioned



lectricit de France

Enel

Engie

Iberdrola

Exelon

