Modern FLEXITY trams have achieved authorization to operate in the Düsseldorf metropolitan area



The new generation of FLEXITY trams are energy efficient and offer additional safety and comfort for passengers

BERLIN, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbb4fd82-e97e-4b74-bb0a-c864ca423641

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has received authorization for their BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams to begin operation in the Düsseldorf and Duisburg network. This means that Rheinbahn can now start using the trams for passenger service within the Düsseldorf metropolitan area in Germany.

“We are delighted to have reached this important commissioning milestone. This will support our efforts to condense tram traffic cycles in Düsseldorf, planned for this year. With the new HF6 vehicles for the Rheinbahn, we are offering our passengers more services and more comfort. We are working closely with our supplier Bombardier Transportation to ensure that the other 56 vehicles are also authorized for passenger service as quickly as possible,” said Michael Richarz, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Operations at Rheinbahn AG.

“We can look back on a long-lasting and incredible constructive partnership with Rheinbahn. I am very proud that our teams have worked hard and cooperated to ensure we achieved this important milestone. I am happy that these modern and energy efficient FLEXITY high-floor trams can now commence passenger service,” said Michael Fohrer, Head of Bombardier Transportation Germany.

“Passengers can look forward to air-conditioned trams with large gangways and generous multi-purpose areas. The new trams are also equipped with technologies which ensure reduced energy consumption and low noise emissions,” added Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Sales and Delivery for German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.

Bombardier will deliver a total of 59 newly developed FLEXITY high-floor trams to Rheinbahn in Düsseldorf. Around 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier operate in 42 German cities and over 5,000 trams have been ordered or are already in successful revenue service in cities around the world.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier and FLEXITY are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Media relations, Germany

Janet Olthof

+49 3302 89 4260

janet.olthof@rail.bombardier.com Global media relations

press@rail.bombardier.com