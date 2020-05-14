TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest findings from the late April Modus Business Monitor survey of over 950 Canadian managers and executives (April 20 to 30) show a lukewarm response to federal programs.



While the vast majority of Canadian businesses recognize a contribution from the federal government, fewer than 1 in 5 see it getting them across the finish line.

Enthusiasm is highest in Quebec (32% strong help) and lowest in Alberta (22% little or no help).

It is important to note that this question was asked after a series of in-depth questions about all the federal government’s assistance programs. In other words, government emergency assistance is baked into these projections.

