CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“Based on our clinical progress to date and a growing confidence in our TRuC platform, we are advancing a third mono TRuC-T cell candidate targeting CD70, a clinically validated target which will allow us to make further inroads into both solid tumors and hematological malignancies,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “In addition, the expression of CD70 in tumors where CD19 and mesothelin are overexpressed represents a good opportunity for our dual TRuCs. With this new program and the strengthening of our Board with the appointments of Axel Hoos and Stephen Webster, we are well-positioned to deliver on the near- and long-term value opportunities of our platform as we approach data for our lead assets in 2020.”
“Despite steps taken to protect our lead programs from the impact of COVID-19, we are updating our TC-210 guidance to expect an interim update from the Phase 1 portion in mid-2020, allowing for additional time to work with clinical investigators and patients on activities that require visits to clinical sites, including data monitoring. We look forward to presenting on the efficacy, safety and translational data in the very near future,” added Dr. Menzel.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding anticipated timing of updates from TCR2’s ongoing Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 clinical trial in mid-2020 and the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the TC-110 clinical trial in 2H20, anticipated clinical production of TRuC-T cells at TCR2’s manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK, in 2H20, anticipated patient populations for TC-110, anticipated updates on new product candidates, targets, platform enhancements and IND filings, and TCR2’s expectations with respect to its financial resources and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials and operations.
The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, whether TCR2's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s clinical trials and other operations; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.
Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,093
|$
|65,296
|Investments
|95,023
|92,828
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,841
|5,061
|Total current assets
|132,957
|163,185
|Property and equipment, net
|5,220
|4,926
|Investments, non-current
|14,540
|-
|Restricted cash
|417
|417
|Deferred offering costs
|170
|-
|Total assets
|$
|153,304
|$
|168,528
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,179
|$
|2,483
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,950
|5,050
|Total current liabilities
|6,129
|7,533
|Other liabilities
|583
|546
|Total liabilities
|6,712
|8,079
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 authorized; 24,075,906 and 24,050,936 shares issued; 24,056,469 and 23,981,109 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|345,149
|342,896
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(462
|)
|142
|Accumulated deficit
|(198,097
|)
|(182,591
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|146,592
|160,449
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|153,304
|$
|168,528
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|11,955
|$
|7,889
|General and administrative
|4,271
|2,886
|Total operating expenses
|16,226
|10,775
|Loss from operations
|(16,226
|)
|(10,775
|)
|Interest income, net
|747
|872
|Loss before income taxes
|(15,479
|)
|(9,903
|)
|Income taxes
|27
|-
|Net loss
|(15,506
|)
|(9,903
|)
|Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value
|-
|(49,900
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(15,506
|)
|$
|(59,803
|)
|Per share information
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(4.85
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|24,011,843
|12,328,805
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
|Three months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(15,506
|)
|$
|(9,903
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|306
|135
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,055
|1,141
|Accretion on investments
|(164
|)
|(131
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,589
|)
|(1,364
|)
|Accounts payable
|603
|(401
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(2,115
|)
|(310
|)
|Cash used in operating activities
|(16,410
|)
|(10,833
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of equipment
|(504
|)
|(188
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(47,956
|)
|(86,626
|)
|Proceeds from sale or maturity of investments
|30,617
|16,819
|Cash used in investing activities
|(17,843
|)
|(69,995
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs
|-
|80,213
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|185
|-
|Deferred offering costs
|(135
|)
|(654
|)
|Cash provided by financing activities
|50
|79,559
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(34,203
|)
|(1,269
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|65,713
|47,964
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|31,510
|$
|46,695
