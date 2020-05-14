Phase 1/2 Trial of PR001 for Parkinson’s Disease with GBA1 Mutations Ongoing; Study Startup Activities
Progressing for Phase 1/2 Trials of PR001 for Type 2 Neuronopathic Gaucher Disease and PR006 for
Frontotemporal Dementia with GRN Mutations
Data Presentations Highlight Potential of AAV Gene Therapy Approach to
Slow or Stop Neurodegenerative Disease Progression in Preclinical Models
NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today reviewed recent business highlights and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We are excited to continue the clinical development of PR001 and are on track to report interim data for a subset of patients from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PR001 for Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) later this year. In addition, we are advancing our AAV gene therapy-based pipeline, with the planned mid-year initiation of Phase 1/2 clinical trials of PR001 for Type 2 neuronopathic Gaucher disease (nGD) and PR006 for frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN),” said Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail. “In addition, at ASGCT and AAT-AD/PD, we presented or will present data that validate the potential of these products for neurodegenerative disease patients with urgent unmet needs, and detailed our ongoing and planned clinical trials.”
Recent Business Highlights and Updates:
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.
Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Forward-Looking Statements Related to Prevail
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the potential impact of COVID-19 on Prevail’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, business and operations; the potential of Prevail’s gene therapies to modify the course of neurodegenerative diseases; the anticipated timing of Prevail’s clinical trials of PR001 in PD-GBA and in nGD and Prevail’s clinical trial of PR006, including resuming of delayed trials and initiation of new trials; the expected timing of reporting of interim data for a subset of patients from Prevail’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PR001; and expectations regarding Prevail’s cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Prevail’s novel approach to gene therapy makes it difficult to predict the time, cost and potential success of product candidate development or regulatory approval; Prevail’s gene therapy programs may not meet safety and efficacy levels needed to support ongoing clinical development or regulatory approval; the regulatory landscape for gene therapy is rigorous, complex, uncertain and subject to change; the fact that gene therapies are novel, complex and difficult to manufacture; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.
These and other risks are described more fully in Prevail’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on or about May 14, 2020, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Prevail undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|11,417
|$
|8,411
|General and administrative
|7,862
|1,885
|Total operating loss
|(19,279
|)
|(10,296
|)
|Other income
|210
|—
|Interest income
|494
|351
|Total other income
|704
|351
|Net loss
|$
|(18,575
|)
|$
|(9,945
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(1.73
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|33,267,342
|5,740,874
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|149,580
|168,051
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,909
|6,410
|Total current assets
|154,489
|174,461
|Property and equipment, net
|2,725
|2,549
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,682
|10,001
|Other long-term assets
|1,817
|—
|Restricted cash
|91
|91
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|168,804
|$
|187,102
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|3,943
|$
|5,162
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,452
|5,330
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,395
|1,341
|Total current liabilities
|10,790
|11,833
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|9,553
|9,927
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|20,343
|21,760
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12)
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized
as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively;
no shares issued as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000
shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
respectively, 34,196,456 and 34,138,750 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|251,135
|249,441
|Accumulated deficit
|(102,677
|)
|(84,102
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|148,461
|165,342
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|168,804
|$
|187,102
