PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced CTO, Dave Kjendal has been named to the Board of Directors of the LoRa Alliance®. Regarded as one of the leading technologists in the Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) market, Kjendal has helped define the technical and business direction of Senet since 2014 and has been a highly active leader within the LoRa Alliance since Senet became a Founding member in 2015.



“I’m excited to be joining the Board of Directors of the LoRa Alliance at a point when IoT in general, and LoRaWAN in particular, are experiencing significant growth potential,” said Dave Kjendal, CTO at Senet. “I look forward to collaborating closely with the other board members to continue the progress made by the LoRa Alliance and to facilitate and enhance openness, interoperability and compatibility throughout the entire LoRaWAN ecosystem.”

Operating as the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for low-power wide-area networks, the LoRa Alliance is one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Since its inception, Kjendal has contributed significantly to the development of the LoRaWAN standard within the LoRa Alliance, assuming Chair and Co-Chair roles on the Strategy Committee and Regional Parameters Working Group, and taking active roles on the Technical Committee, Certification Committee, Regulatory Working Group, and the Security Working Group, among others.

At Senet, Kjendal has driven the architecture of key technological innovations brought to market, including the company’s cloud-based network operating system and highly differentiated deployment and management models for how IoT services are delivered and monetized at massive scale. These innovations are implemented today to manage the largest LoRaWAN network in North America and Senet’s patent-pending Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network.

“Dave brings tremendous technical and market expertise as well as organizational knowledge from his leadership roles within the LoRa Alliance,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “I look forward to having his insight and contributions as we drive exponential growth of LoRaWAN and accelerate deployment of networks and devices globally.”

The LoRa Alliance continues to see growth in membership across the globe from organizations involved in all aspects of IoT, strengthening the diversity of its member ecosystem. Kjendal is among several new members of the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors, including representatives from Amazon, Charter Communications, and Netze BW GmbH.

