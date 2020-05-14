CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT N.V. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 14 May 2020 – Euronext today announced that, in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place today, all but one of the items on the agenda were approved.

The items that were approved were as follows:

Proposal to adopt the 2019 remuneration report Proposal to adopt the 2019 financial statements Proposal to adopt a dividend of EUR 1.59 per ordinary share Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2019 Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2019 Re-appointment of Dick Sluimers as a member of the Supervisory Board Appointment of Øivind Amundsen as a member of the Managing Board Appointment of Georges Lauchard as a member of the Managing Board Proposal to adopt a new remuneration policy with regard to the Supervisory Board aligned with the Shareholder Rights Directive II as implemented in Dutch law Proposal to appoint the external auditor Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company Proposal to authorise the Supervisory Board or Managing Board (subject to approval of the Supervisory Board) to grant rights to French beneficiaries to receive shares in accordance with Articles L225-197-1 and seq. of the French Code of commerce

63% of the shareholders voted in favour of the following proposal, which was not enough to achieve the 75% threshold for approval:

1. Proposal to adopt a new remuneration policy with regard to the Managing Board aligned with the Shareholder Rights Directive II as implemented in Dutch law

Consequently, the current remuneration policy, as approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 8 October 2019, remains in place. The Remuneration Committee will assess improvements to be made to the remuneration policy for subsequent submission to the shareholders’ meeting.

As a reminder, the payment of the annual dividend will occur on 22 May 2020, with ex-dividend on 20 May and record date on 21 May.

