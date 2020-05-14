Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market is expected to grow from $1983.3 billion in 2019 to $2004.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $2485.8 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ecommerce & other non-store retailers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ecommerce & other non-store retailers market section of the report gives context. It compares the ecommerce & other non-store retailers market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ecommerce & other non-store retailers indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market.



Cashback is the newest trend in the e-commerce industry for customer acquisition, better branding and efficient market capitalization. Cashback is a form of incentive offered to customers where they receive a cash refund in their digital wallet after making their purchase from the e-commerce website. The cashback offer not only increases the initial demand for the product but also the probability that a customer purchases again on the same company's website. It is beneficial for customers as well as companies as the customer receives extra cash for the next purchase and the company receives repeat purchase and customer loyalty.



For instance, ShopClues offered cashback on purchase of iPhone using MoBiKwik wallet which helped in improving loyalty among its customers along with first-timers feeling special. Flipkart and PepperTap are also offering cash back through the Paytm wallet, thus indicating an increase in the use of cashback offers. Several banks are also offering cashback for purchases made through the bank's app or cards. ScotiaBank launched a campaign providing 10% cashback to customers making payments through its Apple Pay app.



The e-commerce and other non-store retailers' market consists of sales by e-commerce and other non-store retailers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) retail goods by delivery after making sales over the internet and by mail-order or door-to-door solicitation and in-home demonstration, from vending machines and through portable stalls. Entities such as home heating oil dealers and newspaper delivery service providers that sell their products nonstore are included in this subsector, as are street vendors (except food).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Metrics

11.1. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



13. Western Europe Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



14. Eastern Europe Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



15. North America Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



16. South America Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



17. Middle East Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



18. Africa Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



19. Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market



21. Market Background: Retail Market

21.1. Retail Market Characteristics

21.2. Retail Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Retail Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Amazon Inc

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amway

QVC

Ebay



