Waturu Holding A/S enters into letter of intent with Vejle Spildevand A/S



Company announcement No. 30

Vejle, May 14. 2020



Waturu Holding A/S will develop and test new solutions for bacterial purification of overflow-water and wastewater



The importance for investors in Waturu Holding A/S

A definitive agreement between Vejle Wastewater A/S and Waturu Holding A/S will result in Waturu Holding A/S, as described in our company description,

initiating the sale of solutions to wastewater companies in Denmark and abroad.

This would result in the requirement for investment in a larger dedicated organization as well as in production equipment.



The content of the Letter of intent

The company has signed a letter of intent with Vejle Spildevand A/S, concerning testing of new technology to treat overflow water and improve the final treatment of wastewater.

Vejle Spildevand A/S, is wholly owned by the municipality of Vejle and treats wastewater annually for 30,000 households and companies.

The Waturu technology has several advantages when treating unclean wastewater or purified wastewater containing impurities.

Increased rainfall with several overflows contaminates bathing water along the coasts, beaches and in harbor baths, to the great detriment of users.

It is a global challenge that there is currently no effective, chemical-free treatment of overflow and wastewater. It is expected that the solutions from

Waturu will lead to a more effective bacterial control of E. Coli or other bacteria, viruses or parasites and that the test results will form the basis for a final decision on a final agreement between the partners.



About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water

and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.

Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

