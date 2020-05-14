OLNEY, Md., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank Foundation, Inc. announced today that it is donating over half a million dollars to support local hospitals and healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19. The Foundation is donating $50,000 to 12 community-based hospitals in the Greater Washington region, including: Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital, Howard County General Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center.



“Sandy Spring Bank Foundation’s vision is for all of our neighbors to have hope for a brighter tomorrow—and this can’t happen unless people are well. That is why we are making such a significant investment in the health of our community,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President of the Sandy Spring Bank Foundation and President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “As a community bank, these frontline healthcare workers and the people they are treating are our neighbors, friends, colleagues, and clients. They represent all of us, and we are standing with them as they work to safeguard the people and the communities we love.”

This is the most significant charitable contribution in the Bank’s more than 150-year history and since the Foundation was established. The funds will support each hospital’s COVID-19 response and the specific needs that exist at each location. Throughout the year, the Foundation will also facilitate opportunities for Bank employees to participate in additional outreach or volunteer efforts to support the hospitals.

“We want to do our part to ensure that these local, nonprofit hospitals have the necessary supplies and support to get through this crisis,” added Schrider. “On behalf of our more than 1,200 employees who live and work here in the Greater Washington region, we are so grateful for the healthcare professionals and every person who works or volunteers at these hospitals. We can’t thank you enough for all that you’re doing and the sacrifices we know you have made—and continue to make—on our behalf.”

Sandy Spring Bank officially launched the Foundation in 2018, in conjunction with the Bank’s 150th anniversary. They are separate entities but share a common goal to support the communities we serve, specifically in the areas of health and wellness, education and personal growth, and affordable housing. Past partners of the Foundation have included Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland, Inova Health Foundation, and Martha’s Table.

For information about the Sandy Spring Bank Foundation, please contact Info@SandySpringBankFoundation.org .

