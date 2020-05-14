CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that data from the Phase 1 study of SRF231, a fully human, high-affinity anti-CD47 antibody, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually May 29-31.



A summary is provided below; the full poster will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the presentation.

Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 3064 / Poster: 128)

Title: Results of a first-in-human Phase 1 study of SRF231, a fully human, high-affinity anti-CD47 antibody

Lead Author: Amita Patnaik

Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

In 2018, Surface Oncology deprioritized the SRF231 clinical program and is concluding its Phase 1 study.

