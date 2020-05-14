CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree CEO Micah Remley will be part of a virtual panel discussion this morning on the future of payments and business finance. The event is being hosted by the Boston chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) as part of its signature C-Series networking breakfasts.



Remley will be joined on the panel by Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap and the session will be moderated by Alan Fullerton, Partner at Mirus Capital Advisors. The two CEOs will discuss:

Current trends in B2B and B2C payments

How COVID-19 has accelerated innovation, and helped banks and businesses build more resilient finance operations

Potential drivers for M&A activity in the sector in the coming year

MineralTree’s cloud-based software automates the end-to-end invoice-to-payment process for middle-market businesses and allows stakeholders to review, authorize, and schedule payments anywhere, from any device. The platform integrates seamlessly with banks and with most accounting/ERP software. Finance teams get better visibility and control of cash flow while also gaining significant operational efficiencies vs. manual AP processes.

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides robust, secure and easy-to-use Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for more than 1,500 middle-market enterprises and nearly 30 financial institutions. As a result, these organizations are able to streamline AP processes from end-to-end, gaining unparalleled visibility and realizing big cost and time savings. For more information, visit www.mineraltree.com .