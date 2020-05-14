Reaffirms Top Line-Revenue Guidance of $34 Million for Fiscal 2020

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc., a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, is pleased to inform shareholders that it will be releasing financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as those for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on May 29, 2020.

The Company expects to announce top-line revenue of $19.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an 18% increase year over year.

Edison Nation Medical

The Company’s medical division, Edison Nation Medical, has launched its online portal for hospitals, government agencies and distributors to access its catalog of medical supplies and hand sanitizers. The site can be found at www.edisonnationmedical.com



About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services.

