Gréta María Grétarsdóttir has resigned as CEO of Krónan. She will continue in the post until a new CEO has been confirmed.

„My time at Krónan has been fantastic, first as CFO and later as CEO. It has been my privilege to be a part of the dynamic Krónan team. Leaving is certainly a difficult decision, having experienced an interesting and challenging learning curve in my job, leading the company through changes in ownership and creating a strong competitor in the market. I have put a strong emphasis on social responsibility in my work and our related goals at Krónan have led to a steadfast increase in our market share. I am very proud of our achievements and will miss my staff greatly. I wish to use this opportunity to express my thanks to my staff for execellent cooperation as well as to our great customers“ says Gréta María Grétarsdóttir.

„I wish to thank Gréta for her excellent work at Krónan and the great results the company has obtained under her leadership“ says Eggert Þór Kristófersson CEO of Festi.