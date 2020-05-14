IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation, a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced expansion of its provider portal interface, increasing payment options to ensure timely and accurate payment for healthcare providers.



"The healthcare environment has been particularly challenging for physicians and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic, and we are deeply indebted to them for their service," said Michael Combs, CorVel's CEO. "Dealing with the loss of income or delayed payment should not be a concern for medical professionals. To help alleviate that burden, CorVel is offering additional payment options to facilitate prompt payment to providers. Due to our financial stability allowing ongoing investment in technological innovation, we are in a position to support our customers and providers during this crisis."

To ensure healthcare providers receive prompt payment for their services, CorVel offers a portal through which providers can submit bills, medical records, and be paid, overcoming barriers to slow payment or lack of electronic remittance options. The provider portal, in combination with the Company's AI-augmented claim workflow, compresses the time that it takes to process and pay medical bills. The program is gaining momentum as the use of the portal increases.

COVID-19 has proven to be a powerful test of all organizations, and their services and systems, forcing enterprises to adapt to the rapidly evolving communication applications available today.

"This crisis has proven that CorVel's decision to create a single platform that brings together all of the programs necessary for managing episodes of care does significantly ease claims management and improve outcomes for the injured worker. We remain committed to investing in our innovative technology despite this disruption," said Combs.

