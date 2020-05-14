Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Optical Cables: Market Forecasts: 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Active Optical Cable (AOC)" report provides market forecasts and market analysis and discusses the new world of hyperscale data centers, 200/400G transmission, embedded optics, and likely retreats from manufacturing AOCs in China.

The analyst has been providing coverage of the market for active optical cable (AOC) in the data center market longer than any other established industry analysis firm and has issued analysis and market forecasts of AOCs dating back well over ten years. This report builds on this experience but provides a completely new assessment of the market opportunities.



This report examines whether AOCs can ever find permanent and substantial markets beyond the data center - for example in high-performance computing, personal computing, the military, and telecommunications.



The analyst also discusses whether video/consumer AOCs can ever grow beyond niche status. A substantial market for video AOCs has been predicted for many years but has never taken off commercially. In a world in which video traffic dominates the network, will video AOCs finally find their market?



For almost as long as the analyst has been covering AOCs and transceivers, these products were dominated by Chinese manufacturers. However, current geopolitical events seem certain to disrupt this situation.

In addition, the textual analysis of this report is also shipped with a spreadsheet containing five-year forecasts in volume and value terms. These forecasts include breakouts by cable length, data rate, MSA, type of fiber, etc.

Chapter One: Introduction and Background to Report

1.1 AOC Markets: The Story So Far

1.2 Active Optical Cables: The Value Proposition

1.3 The Coming Data Rate and Supply Chain Crisis: Thoughts on Co-packaged Optics and Chinese Suppliers

1.4 Desperately Seeking Competitive Advantage

1.5 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Two: AOC Technology Innovations

2.1 Competitive Products for AOCs: DACs and Transceiver Pairs

2.2 Significant Future Technical Trends in AOCs

2.3 AOCs, On-board Optics and Co-Packaged Optics

2.4 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: AOCs in the Data Center

3.1 Markets for AOCs in the Data Center

3.2 InfiniBand Usage

3.2 AOCs in the Ethernet Environment

3.3 The Future of 200/400 AOCs in the Data Center

3.4 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Other Applications for AOCs

4.1 AOCs Outside of the Data Center

4.2 Markets and Drivers for Video AOCs

4.3 Video AOCs: Bars, Restaurants

4.4 Video: Digital Signage and AOCs

4.5 Optical Extenders for the Home

4.6 Professional Video

4.7 AOCs for Military and Industrial Applications

4.8 Thoughts on AOCs in the Public Network Environment and Longer Haul Applications

4.9 AOCs and Computing

4.10 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Five: AOCs: Evolving Supply Chains

5.1 Existing Supply Chain for AOCs

5.2 Manufacturing: It All Begins in China

5.3 Role of the OEMs in Distribution of AOCs

5.4 US and Japanese Branded Suppliers of AOCs

5.5 Wholesalers and Distributors

5.6 Third-part Transceiver Firms

5.7 Retailers including Online Stores

5.8 Sources of AOCs for Data Centers by Size of Data Centers

5.9 Regional Markets and Supply Chains

5.10 Key Points from this Chapter



Five-Year Forecasts - Excel Spreadsheet

S.1 Data Centers

S.1.1 Interconnect Requirements

S.1.2 AOC penetration of market

S.1.3 Breakout by cable length

S.1.4 Breakout by MSA/data rate

S.1.5 Breakout by type of fiber

S.1.6 Breakout by geography

S.2 Computer Industry Applications

S.2.1 Interconnect Requirements

S.2.2 AOC penetration of market

S.2.3 Breakout by cable length

S.2.4 Breakout by MSA/data rate

S.2.5 Breakout by type of fiber

S.2.6 Breakout by geography

S.3 Consumer and Video

S.3.1 Interconnect Requirements

S.3.2 AOC penetration of market

S.3.3 Breakout by cable length

S.3.4 Breakout by MSA/data rate

S.3.5 Breakout by type of fiber

S.3.6 Breakout by geography

