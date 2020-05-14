NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU.H) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following updates.

Investment Policy

Trius’ board of directors has adopted an amended and restated investment policy (the “Investment Policy”) to govern its investment activities and investment strategy.

The Investment Policy is robust and provides the Company with additional flexibility in light of volatile market and economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Company expects to persist for an uncertain period of time. The Company will initially maintain a focus on the healthcare and wellness sectors, although the Investment Policy allows for greater latitude when sourcing and structuring future investments and transactions, which will allow Trius to seize on opportunities amidst the volatility.

A copy of the Investment Policy will be posted on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Director Appointment

Trius has appointed Marisa Muchnik to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an additional independent director, subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Ms. Muchnik is currently the Assistant General Counsel of Ferrero Canada Limited, a leading global chocolate and confectionary manufacturer. In this role, Ms. Muchnik advises the company on a variety of matters, with a significant focus on food law, advertising and marketing law, intellectual property law and general commercial matters. She previously practiced as an associate at Stikeman Elliott LLP for four years before joining Nestle Canada Inc. as in-house counsel. As such, Ms. Muchnik has extensive knowledge on food trends and regulatory requirements in the consumer packaged goods space.

Ms. Muchnik graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School with a Juris Doctor and received her Honours Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario.

Ms. Muchnik will replace Trius’ President and CEO on the Audit Committee, so that it is comprised entirely of independent directors.

Damian Lopez, Chair of the Board of Trius, commented: “We welcome Marisa to the Board. In addition to bolstering Trius’ corporate governance, we are confident Marisa’s industry expertise will be useful in our evaluation of new investments and opportunities.”

Financial Statements

Trius’ financial statements and related materials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 have now been filed to SEDAR. The Company maintains a significant cash balance and is pleased to report the second consecutive year in which its first quarter has been profitable.

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities. Trius’ common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU.H”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects” “schedules”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken or occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding financial and economic outlooks, potential transactions, opportunities and investment criteria, the appointment of a new director and Audit Committee member, and Trius’ strategic plans including targeted sectors for new opportunities. This forward-looking information consists of disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results and is based on numerous assumptions that Trius’ management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including that Trius will be able to successfully execute its business plan and proposed transactions or investments.

The forward-looking information in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Trius’ actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatility in financial markets and economic conditions; challenges in sourcing and executing transactions, whether in the Company’s targeted sectors or otherwise, and on favourable terms or at all; regulatory approval processes; and other risks described in Trius’ continuous disclosure documents. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking information in this press release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated by such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Trius does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.