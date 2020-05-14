SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced major new features and updates to its app integration with Microsoft Teams. These new features make it easier for team leaders and employees to stay connected, generate surveys, and collect feedback from one another as companies across the world are working from home. Microsoft Teams has over 75 million daily active users, with SurveyMonkey app usage up more than 90% since March.



The latest updates empower customers with a broad range of features for Microsoft Teams that businesses can utilize every day, including designing surveys as well as collecting, analyzing, and acting on feedback. The expanded capabilities in Microsoft Teams will improve multiple key elements of its integration and enable organizations to generate feedback directly through the Teams interface, keeping all of the data in a single place.

“Our integrations help organizations do important work all within the tools they are using, and we’re thrilled to offer our latest Microsoft Teams features that will seamlessly improve the employee feedback experience and help users quickly act on data in our new remote workspaces,” said Samantha Bufton, senior vice president of product at SurveyMonkey. “Connections and collaboration are vital during these unprecedented times, and empowering greater communication and acting on important employee feedback is the key to keeping people together even as we are all working apart.”

These latest features will help make it easier for enterprises, mid-sized and small businesses to gather trends, ideas, and feedback from across their organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Users can now launch surveys and collect feedback on a number of topics, including employee check-ins on workspace environments, virtual events, employee training, and more. The leading capabilities of the updated integration tools include:

Create and send surveys, polls, and quizzes right within Microsoft Teams – users can enjoy the flexibility of multiple question types and preview their surveys as they create them.





– users can enjoy the flexibility of multiple question types and preview their surveys as they create them. Use expert templates – users can turn surveys around quickly with multiple template options created by SurveyMonkey research experts, or create surveys entirely from scratch. Twenty-two available templates include training, meeting and project feedback, coronavirus remote work and work-life balance check-ins, leadership check-ins, employee engagement and satisfaction surveys, and career development surveys.



– users can turn surveys around quickly with multiple template options created by SurveyMonkey research experts, or create surveys entirely from scratch. Twenty-two available templates include training, meeting and project feedback, coronavirus remote work and work-life balance check-ins, leadership check-ins, employee engagement and satisfaction surveys, and career development surveys. Analyze and share data directly from Microsoft Teams – an intuitive interface lets users easily and securely capture feedback in-channel, then share it with advanced privacy settings with their teams.

"With over 75 million active daily users, more people than ever are relying on Microsoft Teams to connect on critical tasks, manage workloads and stay in touch," said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft. "SurveyMonkey's improved features will help people get even more out of those connections by providing feedback options and tools that are critical to company and personal wellbeing, especially while engaging with a remote workforce."

The portfolio of SurveyMonkey enterprise integrations with Microsoft include Power BI, OneDrive and Microsoft 365. This latest integration is now available to SurveyMonkey and Microsoft Teams customers. SurveyMonkey has over 100 integrations with companies like Salesforce, Oracle and others, and includes enterprise-grade features in privacy, security, collaboration, and compliance.

