TORONTO, May 14, 2020 – via NetworkWire - BetterMed , the compassionate-first medical financial assistance company, today announces it is expanding its medical loan services to include comprehensive financial assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a limited time, individuals can apply for a zero-interest loan guaranteed for the life of the loan, with no payments required for the first year and up to 30 years to repay. BetterMed is well-known for compassionate medical financing; amid the pandemic, the company wants to provide to individuals and small businesses a practical way to stay on their feet during turbulent financial times.

“We work with over 12,000 medical practitioners around the world and knew from an early stage that COVID-19 was going to have a devastating impact on the global economy. As shelter-in-place orders took effect, we increasingly heard from individuals and businesses alike that they couldn’t sustain the loss of income. We knew we had an opportunity and a responsibility to help,” said AJ Cohen, founder and CEO of BetterMed. “We are not taking any profit from these loans. Instead, we hope to do our part to keep the lifeblood of the economy - families and small businesses - afloat while they navigate changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.”

BetterMed guarantees at least USD$100,000 to individuals who can provide basic requirements, including a $999 application fee which is folded into the loan; photo ID; proof of income; and proof of employment or previous employment if recently laid off due to the pandemic. BetterMed does not require a credit check.

Small businesses can borrow as much as USD$2 million. To date, BetterMed has given more than $1.8 billion in COVID-19 loans, over two-thirds of which have gone to businesses ranging from established, independent restaurants and retailers, hair salons, small manufacturing, design agencies and doctor offices as well as technology startups focused on VR, AI and software development.

BetterMed provides medical financing in over 51 countries, including the U.S., UK and Canada. In the last nine years, the company has helped over 1 million individuals receive financial access to pay for medical care and other outstanding debt. The company also provides $750 million a year in Compassionate Grounds financing for those who cannot afford to pay.

The COVID-19 loan program is BetterMed’s effort to be a good global citizen during a challenging time, where government stimulus packages are often not enough to meet the needs of families and small businesses. The loan program will continue until BetterMed reaches USD$5 billion in loans or 1 million loans provided.

