SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Mobile Laboratory Product, developed in part by the Kratos Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Division for the Department of Defense’s Analytical Laboratory System, Modified Work Order (ALS MWO) program, has been deployed as part of the National Guard’s efforts to combat COVID-19.



The ALS program, run through the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), provides a common, mobile laboratory capability to DoD field analytic units across multiple domain spaces. The system provides on-site capability to detect and/or identify a wide range of CBRNE materials in environmental samples. These mobile units have been adapted to conduct clinical specimen testing in support of COVID-19 response efforts and are being deployed to the epicenters of the pandemic within the United States to provide additional laboratory capacity and capabilities to support increased testing activities.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, said, "Kratos C5ISR is a key collaborator on the team of suppliers that provides the ALS mobile laboratory system to the Warfighter. This critical platform was specifically designed and put in place to increase our nation’s readiness against a number of chemical and biological threats. We are proud to deliver a product in support of the fight against COVID-19.”

Eric DeMarco, President & CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos prides itself on our affordable, leading-edge technologies that enhance the resiliency of our nation’s security. As America confronts this new type of enemy, we are proud to have our product on the front lines of the pandemic to bolster essential testing capabilities and assist our health care heroes.”

In August 2015, Kratos was awarded an initial contract to design and manufacture four (4) prototype, next generation ALS shelter systems. These units featured several design enhancements over existing systems, addressed obsolescence issues and optimized the Warfighter’s ability to analyze data. Since initial prototype production, Kratos C5ISR has been awarded three (3) additional orders for a total of 67 ALS units, with production ongoing as of May 2020.

Kratos C5ISR Division is a leading provider of products, hardware, systems and subsystems in support of unmanned aerial vehicle, high powered directed energy, missiles, missile defense, radar, surface combatant and other combat and weapon systems and programs.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development. For more information, go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

