WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Q1 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Generated $30.8 million in total revenue, including $17.6 million (57% of total revenue) of high margin, recurring and services revenue

Produced $2.8 million in operating cash flow

Maintained solid liquidity position with $16.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $24.1 million of working capital

Recognized by Department of Homeland Security as key technology supplier, providing continuity of product and services to customers to date

Management Commentary

“Our uninterrupted operational execution in the first quarter is a testament to our organization’s commitment to helping our customers and partners meet the increasing demands and challenges from the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Chris Wolfe. “While we did see some orders get temporarily postponed in late March, which impacted our results in the period, we were still able to generate $30.8 million in total revenue, $17.6 million in high-margin, recurring and services revenue, and $2.8 million of operating cash flow, demonstrating our business model’s resiliency.

“Recognizing the ongoing uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the global economy, we enacted several precautionary measures to further ensure our business remains financially secure and our long-term viability remains intact. In March, we implemented a cost savings plan to reduce our operating costs and further optimize our organization. We expect that will begin to see the benefit of these cost saving initiatives starting in the second quarter. These proactive measures coupled with our solid cash and liquidity position give us confidence that we will not only weather this storm but come out stronger when the economy recovers.

“PowerFleet continues to provide the critical customer support during these times to enable our customers to react quickly and safely as they move critical cargo across the globe. Our technology is relied upon by global enterprises across the food distribution supply chain, including Walmart, Nestle, Proctor & Gamble, General Mills, Publix, and Kraft. These companies are the backbone of the U.S. and global food distribution supply chain and we are committed to supporting these critical operations at this time.

“While we have seen some orders temporarily being postponed, we have not had any significant cancellations, which keeps us cautiously optimistic about the deals in our pipeline. One notable win in our first quarter was the world’s largest online retailer, who selected one of our forklift manufacturing partners to deploy our technology at several U.S. sites in the second quarter. We were also selected by one of the world’s largest logistics companies to deploy our industrial mobility solutions in nearly all their U.S. facilities in the second half of 2020. We’re seeing an equal amount of opportunities abroad as well, including a major 3,000-unit tender we won in South Africa and a similar-sized deal in Mexico.

“While these are encouraging trends, we do see the start of our second quarter being impacted by order postponements, but this may change as countries and states open up their economies in May. The proactive cost savings measures we’ve taken in the near-term will allow us to drive our business forward today and the resiliency in our business model and the secular growth drivers ensure that our business is positioned for growth in a post COVID-19 environment.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include consolidated results for both I.D. Systems, Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd., which was acquired on October 3, 2019. Financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 include only financial results from I.D. Systems, Inc. prior to its acquisition of Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Total revenue increased to $30.8 million from $13.6 million in the same year-ago period. Services revenue was $17.6 million (57.1% of total revenue), compared to $6.4 million (46.7% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product revenue was $13.2 million (42.9% of total revenue), compared to $7.2 million (53.3% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased to $14.9 million (48.3% of total revenue) from $7.0 million (51.6% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $11.0 million (62.3% of total service revenue), compared to $4.0 million (63.0% of total service revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.9 million (29.6% of total product revenue), compared to $3.0 million (41.5% of total product revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $3.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the same year-ago period. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.7 million, compared to $358,000 in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $4.5 million or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share (based on 29.0 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss of $2.2 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period (based on 17.6 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $152,000, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $240,000 in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $16.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $24.1 million.

Investor Conference Call

PowerFleet management will discuss these results and business outlook on a conference call today (Thursday, May 14, 2020) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time).

PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe and CFO Ned Mavrommatis will host the call, followed by a question and answer session where sell-side analysts and major institutional shareholders can ask questions.

U.S. dial-in: (877) 307-1379

International dial-in: (443) 877-4066

Passcode: 3798573

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay in the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com .

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PowerFleet’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per basic and diluted share. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.









PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,194,000 ) $ (4,549,000 ) Minority interest - (15,000 ) Dividends on preferred stock - 1,123,000 Interest (income) expense, net (45,000 ) 735,000 Other (income) expense, net 38,000 (2,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense - 193,000 Depreciation and amortization 382,000 2,067,000 Stock-based compensation 583,000 1,109,000 Foreign currency translation losses 26,000 (642,000 ) Acquisition-related fees 1,449,000 - Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory - 133,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 239,000 $ 152,000





About PowerFleet

PowerFleet®, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 7,249,000 $ 13,208,000 Services 6,362,000 17,591,000 13,611,000 30,799,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 4,239,000 9,302,000 Cost of services 2,354,000 6,631,000 6,593,000 15,933,000 Gross profit 7,018,000 14,866,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,201,000 13,408,000 Research and development expenses 1,660,000 3,172,000 Depreciation and amortization expenses 358,000 1,695,000 9,219,000 18,275,000 Loss from operations (2,201,000 ) (3,409,000 ) Interest income 65,000 14,000 Interest expense (20,000 ) 145,000 Other expense (38,000 ) 2,000 Net loss before income taxes (2,194,000 ) (3,248,000 ) Income tax expense - (193,000 ) Net loss before minority interest (2,194,000 ) (3,441,000 ) Minority interest - 15,000 Preferred stock dividends - (1,123,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,194,000 ) $ (4,549,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,621,000 29,034,000







PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,395,000 $ 16,606,000 Restricted cash 308,000 308,000 Accounts receivable, net 27,016,000 24,880,000 Inventory, net 16,381,000 15,149,000 Deferred costs - current 3,720,000 3,656,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,370,000 6,703,000 Total current assets 71,190,000 67,302,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 4,810,000 4,061,000 Fixed assets, net 8,240,000 7,166,000 Goodwill 89,068,000 88,871,000 Intangible assets, net 36,639,000 35,272,000 Right of use asset 7,024,000 7,069,000 Severance payable fund 3,530,000 3,368,000 Other assets 2,532,000 2,652,000 $ 223,033,000 $ 215,761,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,373,000 $ 3,933,000 Convertible note payable 5,000,000 5,000,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,880,000 23,128,000 Deferred revenue - current 7,687,000 8,437,000 Lease liability - current 868,000 2,699,000 Total current liabilities 41,808,000 43,197,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 26,515,000 24,503,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 8,544,000 7,438,000 Lease liability - less current portion 6,371,000 4,553,000 Accrued severance payable 4,062,000 4,024,000 Deferred tax liability 3,722,000 4,397,000 Other long-term liabilities 438,000 751,000 Total liabilities 91,460,000 88,863,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 47,393,000 48,516,000 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders’ equity 84,190,000 78,427,000 Non-controlling interest (10,000 ) (45,000 ) Total equity 84,180,000 78,382,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 223,033,000 $ 215,761,000







PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data

(Unaudited)