All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q1 2020 Financial Highlights:
Update on COVID-19 Response:
TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII) ("Terra Firma" or the “Company”), a real estate finance company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, revenues increased 3.0% to $4.0 million, compared to $3.9 million during the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in finance income from a $547,000 increase in finance lease investments, an increase in interest earned from existing loans of $186,000 and an increase in interest earned from new loans of $526,000 funded after March 31, 2019, which is in partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on $1,140,000 of loans repaid. Interest and fee income decreased by 11.3% to $3.4 million compared to $3.8 million in 2019. Finance income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $631,000 compared to $84,000 in the prior year.
Interest and financing expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 remained relatively unchanged at $2.3 million compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company provided an allowance for loan and mortgage investment loss of $106,000.
The net loss and comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $126,000 or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share compared to net income and comprehensive income of $297,000 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Unrealized foreign exchange losses from the devaluation of the Canadian dollar was responsible for the largest variance both from an expense perspective and a tax perspective given the significant unrealized foreign exchange gains from the increase in the US dollar for the purposes of Canadian taxes.
“We started Q1 on a strong footing with a robust pipeline of originations and were on track to close transactions totaling $48 million of which we chose to not close $38 million. Given the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the equity and debt markets as well as overall consumer sentiment, we elected to postpone a number of transactions until the economy returns to a level of normalcy which provides us with an adequate level of comfort to deploy capital into these vetted quality projects,” said Glenn Watchorn, CEO of Terra Firma Capital Corporation. “The Company is well positioned to withstand the resulting difficulties presented by this crisis. Our portfolio of assets is well secured primarily in first mortgages and wholly owned positions and is diversified across 10 major markets, most of which are located in the U.S. Our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong due to healthy cash reserves, low debt levels and significant room remaining on our corporate line of credit. In addition, we have more than adequate capital available to satisfy our unfunded commitments. The COVID-19 crisis will certainly lower the Company’s growth trajectory in the short term but with adversity often comes opportunity, and given our team’s wealth of experience operating successfully in distressed markets, we will be focused on identifying the most opportunistic investments once there is more clarity.”
As at March 31, 2020, the Company’s Total Investments(1) decreased by 8.8% to $130.0 million versus $142.4 million at the end of 2019. The weighted average effective interest rate of the Company’s loan and mortgage investments at March 31, 2020 was 13.1% compared to 13.2% at December 31, 2019.
The principal balance of the Company’s loan and mortgage syndications decreased from $88.2 million at December 31, 2019 to $78.1 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $10.2 million or 11.6%. The weighted average effective interest rate of the Company’s loan and mortgage syndications at March 31, 2020 was 9.6% compared to 9.6% at December 31, 2019.
The Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Financial Statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been filed and are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Terra Firma
Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded company that provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and throughout the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release refers to certain financial measures, including adjusted net income and comprehensive income and Total Investments and book value per share, each as described below, which are not measures defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to profit/loss or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company’s financial statements and disclosed herein because the Company believes they are of assistance in the understanding of the operational and financial performance of the Company.
More information on the non-IFRS measures used by the Company can be found in the Company’s MD&A.
The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Information
This Press Release contains forward‐looking statements with respect matters concerning the business, operations, strategy and financial performance of Terra Firma, and Terra Firma’s expectations about the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Company’s business. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward looking word such as “may”, “will”, “expects”, “estimates”, “indicates” “anticipates”, “intends”, “believe” or “could” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The future business, operations and performance of Terra Firma could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such forward‐looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the matters covered by any non-binding letters of intent that are not completed, as well as risks relating to market factors, competition, and dependence on tenants’ financial conditions, environmental and tax related matters, and reliance on key personnel and those risks discussed in the Company’s MD&A under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including, without limitation, risks related to the Coronavirus. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including that the general economy, local real estate conditions and interest rates are stable, the absence of significant changes in government regulation, and the continued availability of equity and debt financing. There can be no assurances that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Given the unprecedented and pervasive impact of changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with the Company’s future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The cautionary statements qualify all forward‐looking statements attributable to Terra Firma and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release and Terra Firma does not assume any obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
For further information, please contact:
Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Glenn Watchorn
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416.792.4702
gwatchorn@tfcc.ca
or
Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Y. Dov Meyer
Executive Chairman
Phone: 416.792.4709
ydmeyer@tfcc.ca
or
Ali Mahdavi
Managing Director
Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.
Phone: 416.962.3300
am@spinnakercmi.com
Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
2020
|March 31,
2019
|Revenue
|Interest and fees
|$
|3,356,405
|$
|3,784,016
|Finance income
|631,207
|84,473
|Rental
|37,526
|37,950
|4,025,138
|3,906,439
|Expenses
|Property operating costs
|13,425
|13,053
|General and administrative
|739,059
|781,238
|Share based compensation
|(209,554
|)
|327,832
|Interest and financing costs
|2,278,430
|2,306,753
|Provision for loan and mortgage investment loss
|105,737
|-
|Realized and unrealized foreign exchange gain
|795,890
|56,534
|Share of income from investment in associates
|(45,461
|)
|-
|3,677,526
|3,485,410
|Income from operations before income taxes
|347,612
|421,029
|Income taxes
|473,923
|123,863
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|(126,311
|)
|$
|297,166
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.05
|Diluted
|(0.02
|)
|0.05
Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,270,376
|$
|1,931,451
|Funds held in trust
|1,784,150
|1,805,229
|Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|996,785
|1,520,698
|Loan and mortgage investments
|97,294,318
|116,212,642
|Investment in finance lease
|24,560,760
|17,959,374
|Right of use asset
|789,944
|912,436
|Investment property held in joint operations
|1,570,683
|1,700,303
|Portfolio investments
|1,949,565
|2,042,937
|Investment in associates
|3,100,969
|3,097,947
|Convertible note receivable
|769,327
|800,531
|Income taxes recoverable
|-
|247,719
|Total assets
|$
|139,086,877
|$
|148,231,267
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|4,698,293
|$
|5,344,792
|Lease obligations
|794,635
|913,129
|Unearned income
|487,781
|692,264
|Income taxes payable
|853,083
|-
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|655,046
|450,017
|Short-term unsecured notes payable
|3,000,000
|3,000,000
|Credit facilities
|10,241,730
|8,878,839
|Loan and mortgage syndications
|78,055,014
|88,249,414
|Mortgages payable
|978,395
|1,067,440
|Total liabilities
|99,763,977
|108,595,895
|Equity
|Share capital
|$
|25,283,343
|$
|25,283,343
|Contributed surplus
|3,453,952
|3,440,695
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(6,885,398
|)
|(6,885,398
|)
|Retained earnings
|17,471,003
|17,796,732
|Total equity
|39,322,900
|39,635,372
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|139,086,877
|$
|148,231,267
Terra Firma Capital Corporation
