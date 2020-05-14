Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; Application; Animal Type; End User;and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The companion animal diagnostics market was valued at US$ 2,031.62 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,684.86 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in pet animals and the increasing adoption of pets for companionship are the major factors driving the growth of the companion animal diagnostics market. However, increasing pet care costs and extended pet lifespan are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The companion animal diagnostics market offerings deal with the epidemiology and pathogenesis of domestic animals and facilitate the prevention of further complications with the health of pets and their owners.



The global companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into technology, animal type, application, and end-user. Based on technology, the companion animal diagnostics market is further segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the clinical biochemistry segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few essential primary and secondary sources included in the report areAnimal & Plant Health Agency, American Veterinary Medical Association, and the Canadian Centre for Veterinary Biologics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Companion Animal Diagnostic Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Pet Animals

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Pets for Companionship

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Pet Care Costs and Extended Pet Lifespan

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Demand for Advanced Technologies to Improve Disease Diagnosis

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Escalating Number of Product Launches

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share, by Technology, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Immunodiagnostics

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Immunodiagnostics: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Lateral Flow Assays

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Lateral Flow Assays: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 ELISA Tests

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 ELISA Tests: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Immunoassay Analyzers

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Immunoassay Analyzers: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Clinical Biochemistry

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Clinical Biochemistry: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Clinical Chemistry Analysis

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Clinical Chemistry Analysis: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Glucose Monitoring

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Glucose Monitoring: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Blood Gas Electrolyte Analysis

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Blood Gas Electrolyte Analysis: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Hematology

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Hematology: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Urinalysis

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Urinalysis: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Molecular Diagnostics

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Molecular Diagnostics: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Bacteriology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Bacteriology: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Clinical Pathology

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Clinical Pathology: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Virology

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Virology: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Parasitology

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Parasitology: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Animal Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share, by Animal Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Dogs

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Dogs: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Cats

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Cats: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Horses

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Horses: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Research Institutes and Universities

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Research Institutes and Universities: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market- Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

11.2 Europe: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

11.3 Asia Pacific: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

11.5 South and Central America: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market -Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in The Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, 2016-2020

13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Organic Growth Strategies

13.4.1 Overview



14. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

14.1 Zoetis Inc.

14.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

14.3 Virbac

14.4 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

14.5 Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

14.6 Idvet

14.7 Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

14.8 Heska Corporation

14.9 Fujifilm Corporation

14.10 Skyla Corporation



15. Appendix



