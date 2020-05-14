Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retail market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global retail market is expected to decline from $21821.4 billion in 2019 to $21622.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $25122.2 billion in 2023.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global retail market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global retail market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global retail market.
Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. For instance, American retailer Lowe's has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.
The retail market consists of sales of goods to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) tha. provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailing involves buying from wholesalers or direct from producers, breaking bulk, displaying goods for sale either physically or online, and sometimes delivery. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel that buy in bulk and sell to resellers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.
