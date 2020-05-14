Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retail market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global retail market is expected to decline from $21821.4 billion in 2019 to $21622.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $25122.2 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the retail? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Retail market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider retail market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The retail market section of the report gives context. It compares the retail market with other segments of the retail and wholesale market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, retail indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global retail market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global retail market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global retail market.



Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. For instance, American retailer Lowe's has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.



The retail market consists of sales of goods to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) tha. provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailing involves buying from wholesalers or direct from producers, breaking bulk, displaying goods for sale either physically or online, and sometimes delivery. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel that buy in bulk and sell to resellers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Retail Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Retail Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Retail Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Retail Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Retail Market Trends And Strategies



8. Retail Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Retail Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Retail Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Retail Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Retail Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Retail Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Retail Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Retail Market Segments

11.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Auto Parts And Accessories; Automobile Dealers; Other Motor Vehicle Dealers

11.2. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Specialty Food Stores; Beer, Wine & Liquor Stores

11.3. Global Gasoline Stations Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Diesel - Retail; Gases; Gasoline - Retail; Other Gasoline Stations

11.4. Global Miscellaneous Store Retailers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

11.5. Global Cosmetics And Personal Care Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hair Care Stores; Skin Care Stores; Cosmetics Stores

11.6. Global Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Clothing/Apparel Stores; Jewelry & Watch Stores; Optical Goods Stores; Footwear Stores

11.7. Global Electronics And Appliance Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hardware Suppliers & Security Stores; Consumer Electronics Stores

11.8. Global Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Furniture Stores; Home Furnishings Stores

11.9. Global Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Supermarkets; Hypermarkets

11.10. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Convenience Stores; Mom And Pop Stores

11.11. Global Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Department Stores; Other General Merchandise Stores

11.12. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - E-Commerce; Vending Machine Operators; Direct Selling Establishments

11.13. Global Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Building Material and Supplies Dealers; Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

11.14. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Pharmacies and Drug Stores; Other Health and Personal Care Stores

11.15. Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Sporting Goods Stores; Hobby, Toy, and Game Stores; Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores; Other Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores



12. Retail Market Metrics

12.1. Retail Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Retail Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Retail Market



14. Western Europe Retail Market



15. Eastern Europe Retail Market



16. North America Retail Market



17. South America Retail Market



18. Middle East Retail Market



19. Africa Retail Market



20. Retail Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Retail Market



22. Market Background: Retail And Wholesale Market

22.1. Retail And Wholesale Market Characteristics

22.2. Retail And Wholesale Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Retail Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Retail Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Retail Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Wal-Mart

Costco

Kroger

Amazon Inc

Home Depot

