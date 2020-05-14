Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Mattress Market- Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States mattress market is poised to see growth in the coming years due to improvements in the mattress products in the country. The incidence of sleep disorder and back pain are driving the United States Mattress market. Housing starts along with rising disposable income is expected to drive marketing in the coming years.



One of the key trends in the market is the demand for customized mattresses. Twin size mattress is very popular among United States households. Also, the commercial segment is poised to propel the demand of mattresses in the near future as hospitality sectors such as hotels, hospitals, luxury spas require mattresses for serving customers. Futuristic innovations in the mainstream sleeping solutions and technologies will further drive the confidence of the consumer in the market.



Key Market Trends



Innerspring Market Dominated the United States Mattress Market



The majority of the mattress market in the United States was dominated by the innerspring mattress. However, the market share of the memory foam mattress market is expected to rise in the coming years. This is mainly due to decreasing consumer satisfaction from the innerspring mattress as they wear out faster and consumers have to replace them. Baby boomers that form a large share of the United States market are the prime consumers for the memory foam mattress in the country. Share of the latex mattress market is also likely to rise in the market due to the growing consciousness of the people regarding toxic materials in the mattresses foams. Markets for plant plant-based memory foam, organic cotton, wool are also increasing.



Increasing Disposable income in the United States is Driving the Market



It is observed that the disposable income of the people in the United States has been increasing y-o-y. Increasing personal disposable income consumers tend to buy more home furnishing goods, including the mattress. This is also likely to drive the revenue of mattress speciality stores in the market. As the consumer becomes more aware of innovations in the market high-end luxury mattress demand will also rise. Online channel distributors are also taking advantage of this and coming up with ideas to make mattresses fit in a box so that it can be easily delivered to the consumers.



Competitive Landscape



The United States mattress market is moderately consolidated in nature with brands such as Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Sleep Number Corporation holding high market share. However, there are various small players present in the markets. Companies are following a merger and acquisition strategy to remain competitive in the market. Omni-channel distribution is also taking place in the market to deal with all different client bases present in the mattress market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 PESTLE Analysis

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Insights on consumer-specific trends in the Market

4.8 Insights on impact of COVID-19 on the market

4.9 Insights on government regulations in the market

4.10 Insights on technological disruptions in the market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Innerspring

5.1.2 Memory Foam

5.1.3 Latex

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Single size mattress

5.2.2 Double size mattress

5.2.3 Queen size mattress

5.2.4 King size mattress

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Offline

5.4.1.1 Speciality Stores

5.4.1.2 Retailers

5.4.1.3 Others

5.4.2 Online



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

6.3.2 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

6.3.3 Sleep Number Corporation

6.3.4 Corsicana Mattress Company

6.3.5 King Koil Mattress Company

6.3.6 Southerland Sleep

6.3.7 Mattress Firm

6.3.8 Leggett & Platt

6.3.9 Restonic

6.3.10 Spring Air International

6.3.11 Symbol Mattress



7 FUTURE AND OPPORTUNITIES IN THE MARKET



8 DISCLAIMER



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ma430e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900