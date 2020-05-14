TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg”) today announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances outside of the Company’s control, they will be adjusting the time of their scheduled FY 2019 earnings conference call. The call, originally scheduled for 8:30am EST today, will now take place at 4:30pm EST today, May 14th.



The dial-in information will remain the same.

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:

US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892

US/Canada (toll-free): +1 866 997 6681

UK: 0 800 917 4860

Passcode: 9792139

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 9792139.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

