Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Electric Lamps and Lighting Equipment in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sales in the electric lamp and lighting equipment industry have been in decline mainly due to lack of economic growth and infrastructure spending and reduced demand from Eskom. Electricity costs have tripled in the past decade and compact fluorescent lamps have in recent years played a key role in energy efficiency campaigns.



While the rest of the world has made the move to new technology and LED lighting, most South Africans continue to use old fluorescent lamp technology, losing out on the energy saving, environmental and cost saving benefits of LEDs. Factors preventing the uptake of LED include installation and replacement costs and reluctance of consumers to change. However, this does open up replacement opportunities for local companies, as does solar lighting.



There are basic safety and performance regulations for older lighting technologies, compact fluorescent lamps and incandescent lamps, but there are no safety or performance standards for LEDs, which reduce energy and maintenance costs compared to compact fluorescent lamps. The industry has appealed to government to regulate and protect consumers from cheap inferior and potentially dangerous products that are imported mostly from Asia.



This report focuses on the manufacture of electric lamps and lighting equipment in South Africa, including information on the state of the industry and the factors that influence it. There are profiles of 22 companies including electrical and lighting group ARB Holdings, which owns Eurolux and which bought lighting distributor Radiant in 2019. Other profiles include major electrical equipment supplier Actom, Signify (previously Philips) and Beka Schreder, which exports across Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Input Costs

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable players

Company Profiles

Actom (Pty) Ltd

Afrison (Pty) Ltd

Antay Properties Cc

Arb Holdings Ltd

Beka Schreder (Pty) Ltd

Bergstrom Industries (Pty) Ltd

E Lighting Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Energywise Systems (Pty) Ltd

L E D Lighting South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ledvance (Pty) Ltd

Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lightnet (Pty) Ltd

Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

Magnitech (Pty) Ltd

Matelec (Pty) Ltd

Multisource Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Nordland (Pty) Ltd

Radiant Group (Pty) Ltd

Schneider Electric South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Signify Commercial South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Vangiflash (Pty) Ltd

Voltex (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nba1m4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900