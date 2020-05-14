Washington, D.C., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released a state-by-state map showing the number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths in state and federal prisons across the United States. Prison Fellowship’s policy team updates the map on a weekly basis.

You can access the interactive map by CLICKING HERE.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Prison Fellowship events and programs that happen inside prisons have been canceled until further notice.

Most Prison Fellowship programs are in state-run facilities. State Departments of Corrections are working closely with health authorities to make the best decisions for their facilities. Nearly all have decided to temporarily halt admission of outside visitors due to the Coronavirus' ability to spread quickly.

“Even though our staff and volunteers are temporarily not being granted access to our prisons, our field staff is continuing to work closely with our valued partners in the Department of Corrections on ways we can continue to serve them and the men and women under their care,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “We also wanted to provide our thousands of supporters and friends in the media a place where they could get updated information on the impact the Coronavirus is having on our prisons across the country.”

Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. The organization was founded in 1976 by Charles Colson, a former aide to President Nixon who served seven months in federal prison for a Watergate-related crime. Through an awakening to new hope and life purpose, Prison Fellowship helps those who once broke the law be transformed and mobilized to serve their community, replacing the cycle of crime with a cycle of renewal.

