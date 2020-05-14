BASEL, Switzerland, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that it will present new efficacy and cardiovascular safety data from the Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix (120 mg) in men with advanced prostate cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)’s upcoming ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program , to be held May 29-31, 2020.



The new data will be presented by Neal Shore, M.D., medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center and HERO program steering committee member. Dr. Shore’s presentation (#5602), titled “HERO phase III trial: Results comparing relugolix, an oral GnRH receptor antagonist, versus leuprolide acetate for advanced prostate cancer” will be included in the oral abstract session, “Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile,” which will be available for on-demand viewing starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, May 29, 2020.

In April 2020, Myovant submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for relugolix as a potential treatment for men with advanced prostate cancer. The NDA is supported by positive results from the Phase 3 HERO study, a randomized pivotal study comparing relugolix versus leuprolide acetate.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company’s lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. The company has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the originator of relugolix, previously granted the company a worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is the majority shareholder of Myovant. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.myovant.com . Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn .

