ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI), a provider of tree services, debris hauling, removal and bio-mass recycling, manufacturing, packaging and sales of next-generation mulch products, today announces the grand opening of a new 100-acre facility located in Astatula, Florida. The location is strategically close in proximity to one of the areas in the United States most affected by hurricanes, allowing those hard-hit communities optimal access to recovery relief.

The central Florida location—the sixth in NSRI’s lineup of production facilities—comes just in time for hurricane season. With a full line of bagged and bulk mulch products, 100 acres of storage, and a tree recycling collection site, the plant is positioned to lend needed relief to the surrounding communities.

“We are excited about this new location and the opportunity that it brings to the community as well as commercial customers,” said NSRI CEO Tony Raynor. “With an expedient zoning approval process, due to a complete lack of opposition to the plant’s construction, the community seems to welcome the facility’s presence and environmental solutions.”

The plant’s construction is a noteworthy milestone in the company’s strategic long-term plans. The Astatula site will function as the company’s flagship tree debris collection location as well as the company’s headquarters. NSRI plans to utilize the property, which is capable of accommodating millions of cubic yards of materials, for collection and storage of storm debris during hurricanes and other storms, which it then intends to process and recycle into organic, next-generation mulch products. Furthermore, the site’s location as a collection site is ideal, and it will position the company’s debris-hauling division for significant transportation cost savings.

NSRI offers environmentally friendly solutions founded in sustainability. It continues working toward its objective of providing solutions for the treatment and handling of tree debris, which historically has been destined for landfills and disposal sites. The company’s innovative process collects storm debris and uses it to create a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products, which are highly sought after by retailers, landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

A detailed presentation of NSRI’s operations and production facilities is available at www.networknewswire.info/nsri/presentation .

About National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI)



National Storm Recovery, Inc. (“NSRI”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division, and collection sites, then through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial customers.

To learn more, please visit: www.NationalArborCare.com

