Cave Creek, AZ, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endexx Corporation , (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced it is supportive of the recent research conducted with regard to the anti-inflammatory capabilities of cannabis compounds and its potential role in the fight against the coronavirus.



CBD Unlimited specifically applauds the research analyses and clinical trials conducted in Israel. In an article recently published in Benzinga, Israeli researchers have launched three clinical trials that evaluate the safety and activity of utilizing CBD's anti-inflammatory properties as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The in-human trials will allow scientists and researchers to monitor the therapeutic effect that CBD may have in combination with another treatment on hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infections. The researchers leading the study will investigate whether CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties could lower respiratory symptoms experienced in moderate COVID-19 patients.

Canadian researchers have also announced intentions to study what role cannabis might play in slowing COVID-19. The linked articles below demonstrate various beliefs in cannabis’ anti-inflammatory properties and the possibility of playing a crucial role in potential treatment.

● Israel Researchers Launch Clinical Trials To Test CBD As COVID-19 Treatment Supplement

● Could cannabis terpene formulation treat COVID-19?

● Cannabis Regulators Respond to Coronavirus Concerns

"We are proud to be part of a community of innovators that are always looking for ways to contribute their knowledge to a greater cause, especially under these circumstances. Understanding the science behind cannabidiol extraction is what helped build CBD Unlimited. To see what our colleagues and industry peers are able to do with the compounds related to CBD are terrific," commented CEO and Chairman of Endexx, Todd Davis. “There is more research to be conducted, and we look forward to seeing the outcome of these clinical trials,” continued Davis.

CBD Unlimited is witnessing the continued use and growing demand of its hemp-derived topical and ingestible products and believes it can be a great addition to any user’s lifestyle amid Covid-19. The Company hopes to see positive results from the research and studies discussed above.

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis, Chairman and CEO

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900