DAVIS, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, announced today that REGALIA® MAXX biofungicide received the first approval for indoor and outdoor use on cannabis and hemp in Canada.



Cannabis and hemp have been relatively small crops in Canada until lifestyle cannabis was approved in 2018. According to Health Canada, 77,800 acres of hemp were grown in 2018, valued at an estimated $50 million USD. And while 2019 acres are still being compiled, Canada Health has reported a 51% increase in licenses issued to grow hemp across Canada in 2019.

The majority of Canadian cannabis and hemp acres have been certified organic, as growers have been forced to meet strict standards of a highly regulated industry. There have been limited options to control diseases and insects and it is only recently that a few select crop protection products have been approved for use on hemp or cannabis, including REGALIA® MAXX.

“Obtaining the first approval for use on field hemp and cannabis is an exciting achievement for Marrone Bio and will benefit Canadian growers,” said Kevin Hammill, chief commercial officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “Cannabis and hemp farmers will now have a new effective tool that will help manage difficult diseases, such as Botrytis and powdery mildew, that can significantly impact their yield and bottom line.”

REGALIA® MAXX is MBI’s flagship biofungicide that improves yield and harvest quality by stimulating the plant’s ability to fight disease. The preventative nature of REGALIA® MAXX provides early control of a variety of plant diseases on more than a dozen crops, including hemp and cannabis, in Canada.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs agreed to sponsor MBI’s application for a User Requested Minor Use Label Expansion (URMULE) for REGALIA® MAXX’s use on cannabis and hemp in April. Approval by Health Canada/Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) is anticipated in July 2020.

REGALIA® MAXX is currently available for use on several other crops in Canada and can be purchased through Plant Products Inc., Leamington, ON and TerraLink Horticulture Inc, Abbotsford, BC.

