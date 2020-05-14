Approaching key topline data in non-small cell lung cancer and Huntington’s disease
Advancing plans to expand pepinemab development to include Alzheimer’s disease
ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and Huntington’s disease, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
First Quarter and Recent Accomplishments:
Pepinemab Clinical Updates:
“During the first quarter and subsequent period, we took significant steps that we believe strengthen our balance sheet as we look to conclusion of important trials of our lead clinical candidate pepinemab in both Huntington’s disease and non-small cell lung cancer,” said Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaccinex. “And while the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruptions and uncertainty affecting clinical development timelines around the world, we continue to engage with our trial sites and, given the advanced stage of both trials, we do not currently anticipate that these trials will be materially impacted by the pandemic.
“In parallel, we continue to advance plans to leverage our work in Huntington’s disease and initiate a formal study of pepinemab in Alzheimer’s disease when trial sites are again permitted to safely enroll patients. Both Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s are slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the activation of inflammatory cells in the brain. As we recently presented at this year’s AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting 2020, we believe pepinemab can block the upregulation of SEMA4D and the activation of glial cells in HD and AD patients, leading to a reduction in disease progression and improved long-term patient outcomes. We look forward to initiating our work in AD as soon as practicable,” Dr. Zauderer concluded.
Upcoming Expected Milestones:
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020:
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $5.5 million as compared to $7.4 million for the comparable period in 2019. This decrease was attributable to fewer subjects enrolled in active clinical trials during the three months ended March 31, 2020.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $1.7 million, essentially flat with the comparable period in 2019.
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on March 31, 2020 were $2.5 million, as compared to $2.8 million on December 31, 2019. On March 27, 2020, Vaccinex announced an agreement with Jefferies and a related prospectus supplement pursuant to which the company may sell up to $11.5 million shares of its common stock from time to time through Jefferies as sales agent, and its agreement with Keystone, pursuant to which Keystone has agreed to purchase up to $5 million of shares of Vaccinex common stock at the company’s direction from time to time. Execution of these agreements depends on share price and market conditions.
About Vaccinex, Inc.
Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, with currently active clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Huntington’s disease. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the expected timing and results of our ongoing clinical trials, our expectations regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials and clinical data, and our expectations regarding the potential benefits, activity and effectiveness of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements may involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to continue as a going concern, the impact on our operations and clinical trials of the current COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, our history of operating losses and need to raise additional capital, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate, pepinemab, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other risks and uncertainties described in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2020 and subsequent periodic reports.
Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
646-751-4366
cait@lifescicomms.com
Vaccinex, Inc.
Rochester, New York, UNITED STATES
Vaccinex logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: