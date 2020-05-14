Pune, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biostimulants market size is likely to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2026, while exhibiting a promising CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2026. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand for organic food products across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Biostimulants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Microbial and Non-microbial), By Active Ingredients (Seaweed Extracts, Humic Substances, Vitamins & Amino Acids, Microbial Amendments, and Others), By Application (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), By Crop (Row Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.”, further mentions that the market was worth USD 2.24 Billion in 2018.

List of Top Companies Profiled in Biostimulants Market Research Report:

Bayer CropScience

Valagro S.p.A



BASF SE

Isagro S.p.A

Syngenta AG

UPL

Biostadt India Limited

Koppert Biological Systems

Agrinos AS

Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

Biolchim S.p.A

Lallemand Plant Care

Among others

Biostimulants are vital agricultural products that are used to enhance the quality of plants by promoting growth and nutrient content. They are extensively used to improve abiotic stress tolerance capacity among the plants that results in higher yields of better quality crops. In addition to this, there are organic biostimulants such as enzymes, plant hormones, sea kelp, sugars, vitamins, and fish emulsions, among others that help to stimulate growth and preferred by farmers across the globe. For instance, there are plant hormones such as gibbberellins and auxins that aid dense plant growth when applied to shrubs and trees.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.



Driver and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Organic Food Products to Promote Growth

Increasing awareness among the population to consumers healthy and nutritious diet is propelling the demand for organic food products. Additionally, organic food products contain high nutritional value owing to the presence of high vitamin and minerals beneficial for healthy body. High demand for quality crops and increasing adoption of organic fertilizers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the projected horizon. Furthermore, favourable government policies and support to produce good quality agricultural products will positively affect the market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, organic products being safe and healthier, the extensive use of organic biostimulants to enhance plant growth will aid the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Government Support in Europe to Drive the Market

Among the regions, Europe is anticipated to rise exponentially and hold largest global biostimulants market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to growing government support to promote adoption of sustainable farming. Furthermore, presence of the European Biostimulant Industry Council (EBIC) that promotes adoption of biostimulants in Europe will favor market growth in the forthcoming years. North America, on the other hand, is expected to witness significant growth owing to stringent regulations regarding the adoption of fertilizers and high demand for organic food products among the population.

The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to gain momentum during the projected horizon. This is attributable to increasing adoption of sustainable farming in countries such as India, and China. Furthermore, rising impetus on producing quality crops in the region will bode well for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.





Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by the Companies to Boost Demand

In May 2019, Futureco Bioscience, a Spanish agricultural technology company, unveiled its new biostimulant, Radisan. The biostimulant is a rich source of amino acids, microelements, and several plant-based substances. According to the company, the product will prove beneficial to enhance plant quality by promoting growth and development of the root along with providing maximum nutrients and water absorption capabilities in the crops. The companies, according to the report, are striving to maintain their presence and outshine competitors by adopting several strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and merger and acquisition.

