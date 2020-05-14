Coconut Creek, FL, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company” or “NutraLife”) (OTC: NLBS) announced today that it has donated certain amounts of its Eddie’s Clean Hands sanitizing spray to local hospitals and communities.



In the unprecedented time of COVID-19, supply chain disruptions have swept across all industries. Among those especially affected, essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, military, emergency medical services, and senior centers were left especially vulnerable due to a lack of PPE and hand sanitizer. According to Medscape, more than 1,000 frontline healthcare workers worldwide have died from complications from viral infection (as of May 11, 2020).

NutraLife has been producing a sanitizing spray in order to mitigate widespread shortage under the brand “Eddie’s Clean Hands.” Formulated per the CDC’s recommendation of containing at least 60-95% ethanol or isopropanol, it has versatility for sanitizing surfaces and hands alike. In order to show their dedication to the community, NutraLife has made donations of inventory to multiple facilities across multiple states, which are listed below. NutraLife will continue to monitor community demand and shortages for essential workers and facilities.

· Southside Hospital in Bayshore, NY

· Senior Care Center in Laguna Hills, California

· County Hospital District in Dalhart, Texas

· Women’s Hospital in West Roxbury, Massachusetts

· U.S. Army’s, in Fort Carson, Colorado

· Fire Department in Davie, Florida

NutraLife continues to operate daily to aid in the current shortage of sanitizer products while keeping its employees safe and employed as an essential business during this time need. Eddie’s Clean Hands Sanitizing Spray is an alcohol-based sanitizer with soothing emollients such as aloe gel and glycerin in order to prevent excessive skin drying and is scented with natural, artisan oils. The sanitizer can be applied to hands or surfaces.

About the Company

NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences company. For more than 7 years the Company has manufactured and distributed private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the Section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2019. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

NutraLifeBioSciences, Inc.

6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Telephone 888-509-8901

www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com

https://eddiescleanhands.com/

Attachment