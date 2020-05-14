NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers — today announced a new partnership with Arkane Network , a global monetization platform and provider of multichain blockchain APIs and wallets. As part of the agreement, Arkane will integrate Atari’s crypto-currency in its offering and will support the Atari Token and Atari’s strategic objective to boost the adoption of the Atari Token throughout the interactive entertainment ecosystem and its blockchain initiatives.



The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group. Arkane, a blockchain platform for game developers to create, secure, and monetize their digital game assets, will support the Atari Token, making it so developers can use the Atari Token as in-game currency for buying, selling, and trading assets.

“Atari has always been a pioneer in the video game industry and it is great to see how they understand blockchain technology’s increasing role in the development of the economic landscape within video games and entertainment,” said Tim Dierckxsens, CSO & Co-Founder of Arkane. “With this partnership, we will bring game developers, the gaming community, and the Atari brand together to embrace blockchain technology as a solution to record digital assets and value transactions.”

“Our partnership with Arkane is another significant step toward broad adoption of blockchain initiatives across interactive entertainment, and specifically our Atari Token cryptocurrency as a secure means to buy, sell, and trade digital assets,” added Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari Inc.

Further information on the Atari Token is available on the dedicated website www.atarichain.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d1bec49-93da-45e2-ba63-5b6f7d4a7f45

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.



Visit us online at www.atari.com .

About Arkane

Arkane helps companies that are shaping the future to build the next generation of digital innovation by providing them with an all-in-one solution to build and launch products powered with blockchain technology. Arkane is a member of the Blockchain Game Alliance along with game studios such as Ubisoft, The Sandbox and provides a service for content creators and game developers to create, monetize and secure digital assets and make them publicly available.

Visit us online at https://arkane.network

