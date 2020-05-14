Cartesiam Optimizes NanoEdge™ AI Studio

for STMicroelectronics STM32 Development Boards





New release of NanoEdge AI Studio brings end-to-end AI experience for developers on STM32 development boards – from machine-learning design to library compilation, deployment, and on-target validation



Fast-track development of solutions targeting predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and smart-security solutions

Paris, France; Geneva, Switzerland – May 14, 2020 – Cartesiam , a company that creates artificial intelligence (AI) software for embedded systems, announces a new release of its NanoEdge™ AI Studio optimized for the market-leading STM32 microcontroller development boards of STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. Cartesiam’s NanoEdge AI Studio development environment removes traditional AI barriers and is designed for companies that do not have expert resources in machine learning. This new release allows any embedded developer to quickly create powerful AI-based solutions using STM32 microcontrollers. Among many improvements, it also brings live data logging in NanoEdge AI Studio directly through the STM32 serial/USB port and an enhanced version of Cartesiam’s automatic data-compliance and quality-verification tool.

Cartesiam has developed NanoEdge AI Studio, an intuitive software tool that allows system designers using Arm®-based low-power microcontrollers to quickly, easily, and inexpensively integrate machine-learning algorithms directly into a broad range of applications including connected devices, household appliances, and industrial machines. The software enables on-device learning of a nominal behavior and is capable of detecting any variation of this behavior, even in a complex and “noisy” environment.

In this new release, developers get a new option to directly select ST’s Nucleo-F401RE or Nucleo-L432KC development boards as hardware platforms. Selecting these boards unlocks the last step of the studio process and allows the download of a custom machine-learning library ready to be run on the selected hardware platform.

Miguel Castro, AI Solutions Manager at STMicroelectronics, said: “Customers developing with ST’s microcontrollers can benefit from Cartesiam’s solutions in the same ecosystem of boards and development environment they are already used to. NanoEdge AI Studio complements our AI offer by adding simple machine-learning library generation to our Neural Networks development environment, STM32Cube.AI. ST development boards are the perfect platforms for developing the next generation of smart products on low-power and cost-effective microcontrollers.”



Joel Rubino, CEO of Cartesiam, added: “Since its launch in February, NanoEdge AI Studio has been used by customers of all sizes and on all continents to develop predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and smart-security solutions. This new release of NanoEdge AI Studio custom-made for specific STM32 boards, will give our customers a solid hardware and software combo to rely on, when developing and testing new companion devices as well as built-in sub-systems designed for predictive maintenance.”

Availability

NanoEdge AI Studio is available today for download from https://cartesiam.ai/st-developpement-board . Libraries generated can be evaluated for free on ST’s Nucleo-F401RE or Nucleo-L432KC development boards.

Full licenses for NanoEdge AI Studio are available for purchase from Cartesiam and from Richardson www.Richardsonrfpd.com .

You can also read our blogpost at https://blog.st.com/nanoedge-ai-studio/

STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About Cartesiam

Founded in 2016, Cartesiam is a software publisher whose mission is to develop artificial intelligence solutions on ubiquitous, low-cost, low-power microcontrollers. Cartesiam’s patented AI development platform, NanoEdge AI, enables cognitive functions (machine learning) on microcontrollers embedded in connected objects. Whatever the industry, Cartesiam brings immeasurable benefits to its customers involved in projects integrating microcontrollers: simplicity of deployment, secure environment, rich analysis and reduced power consumption. Co-founded by Marc Dupaquier, François de Rochebouët, Michel and Joël Rubino, Cartesiam’s R&D and corporate headquarters is located in Toulon, France, with business operations based in Paris and New York. For more information, visit www.cartesiam.ai.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .



For Press Information Contact:

Joel Rubino

CEO, Cartesiam

Email: Joel@cartesiam.com

Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com





Attachment