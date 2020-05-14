VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed its assessment of available historic data and based on expert analysis, is making final mobilization preparations to undertake a vertical electrical sounding (VES) geophysics study at the Company’s Tolillar Salar. The study may commence as early as next week. The geophysics program is a progressive step to identify and map brine aquifers as potential targets for a series of drill tests.



The Company has engaged the regional professionals of Conhidro SRL (“Conhidro”) to lead this geophysics program. Alpha has been working alongside Conhidro for months, due to their regional expertise as evidenced by their many years of extensive analysis of data at dozens of other lithium brine projects in Argentina.

Conhidro is lead by Dr. Rodolfo Garcia, who has personally undertaken every aspect of designing, executing and interpreting geophysics and drilling programs for major programs such as LSC Lithium on the Salar de Pozeulos, Galaxy Lithium’s Sal de Vida project in the Hombre Muerto Salar, amongst many other projects across the region.

All permits are in-place to proceed with the geophysics program, which will initially deploy over 20 soundings, the majority of which will utilize Conhidro’s high-powered equipment. Conhidro’s equipment is anticipated to provide significantly improved penetration and resolution than what has been utilized previously at Alpha’s Tolillar Salar. This initial program is expected to focus on the previously sampled areas and will take approximately eight weeks to complete. The program will be conducted in three phases:

Deployment and execution of the VES program Interpretation of VES results, combined with previous analysis and the geophysical profile Accumulation and finalization of all data and decision-making

Previous programs conducted at Tolillar included surface brine sampling (2012), trench brine sampling (2014), shallow borehole studies (2015), and a low-power vertical electrical sounding (“VES”) survey in 2017. The results were encouraging, as these shallow samples ranged up to 504 mg/L of lithium.

Brad Nichol, Company CEO notes, “We are very fortunate to be working with Conhidro, and even more so to be working directly with the renowned Dr. Garcia, who has announced his enthusiasm and intention to lead the study personally. This is not only a testament to the world-class potential of the Tolillar Salar, but also to David Guerrero, our Country manager, who has a long-standing relationship with Dr. Garcia. David and Dr. Garcia will both be in the field during the geophysics program where they, in anticipation of positive results, will also start scouting a basecamp location, the network of connecting roads and potential drill locations.”

As noted previously, the Argentinian government is supportive of all ongoing mining activities in Salta province as an “essential activity” during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to actively monitor the situation and is working closely with its in-country team to implement preventative measures to safeguard the health of its employees and contractors.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar. Together, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Galaxy Lithium and POSCO at salar Hombre de Muerto; Livent at salar Hombre de Muerto;; Orocobre on salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. on salar Centenario; Gangfeng and Lithium Americas on salar Cauchari;

For more information visit: https://alphalithium.com/ and follow us on Twitter or Facebook .



