A88CBD ™ topicals are now available online at Amazon, CBD.co, and healwithnature.com.

topicals are now available online at Amazon, CBD.co, and healwithnature.com. A88CBD™ topicals launched at Vitamin Plus and Pure CBD retail stores.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company announces today that they have aggressively expanded the sales channels for its growing portfolio of A88CBD™ Topicals products.

“With CBD sales surging during the Covid-19 related quarantines, we are thrilled to announce multiple new brick and mortar and online marketplace partnerships that expand the availability of our A88CBD™ portfolio of products,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our flagship brand Alkaline88® has seen tremendous success on Amazon already, and we expect this trend to continue as consumers enjoy our growing line of A88CBD™ topical products. We are also partnering with CBD.co, a premier online marketplace for CBD users and wholesale retailers, to provide yet another direct channel to reach our customers and accelerate our product sales.”

“Establishing a substantial brick and mortar presence is key to our A88CBD™ growth strategy. We are excited to announce that our topical products will now be available at select Vitamin Plus locations in the Texas market and at all Pure CBD locations in the LA market. Both retailers focus on the health and wellness lifestyle-oriented consumer, which aligns very well with our organic and all-natural products. We have carefully built our brand on trust and integrity and bring that same vigor to our line of A88CBD™ products. Our topical products use the highest quality, lab-tested hemp-derived CBD, and we provide complete transparency with certificate of analysis for our entire line of A88CBD™ products. With a growing online and brick and mortar presence and a healthy sales pipeline across multiple retail channels, we are well-positioned to establish A88CBD™ as a leading brand in the nascent CBD infused products market.”

The Company’s partnership with Pure CBD also includes co-branded marketing opportunities, like creative out-of-home advertisements, and featured A88CBD™ product placement on Pure CBD’s e-commerce site, www.healwithnature.com, and its social media channels.

Once available, CBD-infused water and ingestible products will also become available in Pure CBD stores at the Company’s Amazon store, Alkaline88.

Vitamin Plus is independent, locally owned, organic, health and wellness retail stores with the goal of providing communities with the highest quality nutritional and body care products.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88CBD Infused™ brand, featuring a broad line of topical and ingestible products. These products are made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp and include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath-salts, CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powder packs. To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused ingestible products accordingly.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company expects the tremendous success of the Company’s flagship brand Alkaline88® on Amazon to continue as consumers enjoy the Company’s growing line of A88CBD™ topical products; that the partnering with CBD.co is to accelerate the Company’s product sales; and that the Company is well-positioned to establish A88CBD™ as a leading brand in the nascent CBD infused products market.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



