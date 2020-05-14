CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical and non-clinical data on BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) and clinical data on anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab will be presented in an oral presentation and eight posters at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress, taking place on June 11-14, 2020.



Oral Presentation:

Title: ASPEN: Results of a Phase 3 Randomized Trial Of Zanubrutinib Versus Ibrutinib for Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) Abstract #: S225 Session Title: Indolent and Mantle-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Presenter: Meletios Dimopoulos, M.D., National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece

Poster Presentations:

Title: Updated Results of the ASPEN Trial from a Cohort of Patients with MYD88 Wild-Type Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Abstract #: EP1180 Session Title: Indolent and Mantle-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Meletios Dimopoulos, M.D., National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece





Title: Three-Year Follow-Up of Treatment-Naïve and Previously Treated Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) Receiving Single Agent Zanubrutinib Abstract #: EP1168 Session Title: Indolent and Mantle-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Stephen Opat, MBBS, Monash University, Australia





Title: Phase 1/2 Study of Single-Agent Zanubrutinib in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma Abstract #: EP1165 Session Title: Indolent and Mantle-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Alessandra Tedeschi, M.D., Niguarda Cancer Center, Italy





Title: Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) for Relapsed/Refractory Extranodal NK/T-Cell Lymphoma: Preliminary Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 2 Study Abstract #: EP1268 Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Huiqiang Huang, M.D., Ph.D., Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, China





Title: Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) for Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas: Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 2 Study Abstract #: EP1235 Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Pier Luigi Zinzani, M.D., Ph.D., University of Bologna, Italy





Title: Biomarker Identification in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Germinal Center B-Cell–Like Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated with Zanubrutinib Abstract #: EP1246 Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Haiyan Yang, M.D., Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, China





Title: Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) in Combination with Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Abstract #: EP1271 Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Jianfeng Zhou, M.D., Tongji Medical College, China





Title: Outcomes of Relapsed/Refractory MCL Patients Treated with Zanubrutinib Monotherapy in the Second Line and in Later Lines: A Pooled Analysis from 2 Studies Abstract #: EP1169 Session Title: Indolent and Mantle-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Clinical Lead Author: Keshu Zhou, M.D., Henan Cancer Hospital, China

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,800+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

