With the onset of COVID-19, health concerns, travel restrictions and shelter-at-home mandates have severely limited the ability of companies to provide services. The construction industry has been hit especially hard since it requires professionals to work together on-site, including inspectors who document the progression of construction projects.

As part of Granite’s suite of risk management services, the company’s expert inspectors have typically provided site photos to record the progress of construction projects. To address access limitations, Granite has developed an easy-to-use method called GranitePix that enables builders to submit photographs themselves. They simply take photos of construction projects via smartphone, tablet or PC and upload them directly to Granite’s website.

Granite then reviews the photos and provides timely status updates to their clients. This helps Granite and its lending partners to continue providing funding to builders, their suppliers and construction workers across the country so they can help keep their projects — and the U.S. economy — moving forward despite COVID-19 challenges.

“Our GranitePix solution helps solve a critical issue that COVID-19 has created in the construction lending industry,” said Ben Hall, Vice President, Product at Altisource. “Using our existing technology infrastructure and outreach to our clients’ builders, we have implemented an alternative process to provide clients with photo documentation and risk management oversight similar to what our usual inspection and fund control process would provide.”

