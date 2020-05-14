XI'AN, China, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its audited operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

“As of December 31, 2019, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $16.22 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. In addition, we have accomplished significant cost cutting throughout our entire organization, evidenced by net loss narrowed by approximately 86.7% to approximately $(8.77) million in fiscal 2019, as compared to approximately $(76.22) million in the same period of fiscal 2018. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams.  We believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives that we expect will reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China, which we believe will better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline so that we move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.” 

"Lastly, I want to thank all our employees for their service to the business and to our loyal customers.  I am confident we will emerge from this challenge even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and the new opportunities ahead of us."  

Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $16.22 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $37.00 million as compared to approximately $53.22 million as of December 31, 2018.
  • Net sales were $0.70 million as compared to $4.89 million for the same period of 2018. The sales were from the electricity sold by Erdos TCH Energy Saving Development Co., Ltd (“Erdos TCH”), a joint venture between one of the Company subsidiaries and Erdos Metallurgy Co., Ltd (“Erdos”). However, since May 2019, Erdos TCH has ceased its operations due to renovations and furnace safety upgrades of Erdos. During this period, Erdos will compensate Erdos TCH RMB 1 million ($145,460) per month, until operations resume. The Company expects the resumption of operations of Erdos TCH in July 2020.
  • Interest income on sales-type leases for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $0.17 million, a decrease of approximately $3.14 million from approximately $3.14 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company only had Pucheng Phase I and II systems since then, which the Company has ceased to accrue interest income since April 2018 because Pucheng power generation systems were suspended due to strict environmental protection policies and lack of supply of biomass waste raw materials.
  • Total operating income was approximately $0.87 million as compared to approximately $8.20 million for the same period of 2018.
  • Total operating expenses were $9.98 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $66.19 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $56.21 million or 85%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased bad debts expense by $26.82 million, decreased assets impairment loss on fixed assets and construction in progress by $27.55 million, and decreased operating expense by $2.86 million of Erdos TCH due to cessation of operations.
  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $(8.77) million or approximately $(5.61) per fully diluted share compared to approximately $65.99 million or approximately $(76.22) per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of loss of $57,224,141. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses as described above.

About China Recycling Energy Corp.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company") is based in Xi'an, China and provides environmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrial byproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China. Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amounts of lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources. The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recycling technologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently, recycled energy represents only an estimated 1% of total energy consumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market due to intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chinese economy continues to expand. The Company’s management and engineering teams have over 20 years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China. For more information about CREG, please visit http://creg-cn.investorroom.com.

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  DECEMBER 31,
2019		  DECEMBER 31,
2018		 
       
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and equivalents $16,221,297  $53,223,142 
Accounts receivable, net  42,068,760   11,755,251 
Interest receivable on sales type leases  5,245,244   9,336,140 
Prepaid taxes  52,760   32,395 
Other receivables  1,031,143   1,559,116 
         
Total current assets  64,619,204   75,906,044 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Investment in sales-type leases, net  8,287,560   24,962,056 
Long term investment  -   475,635 
Long term deposit  15,712   15,971 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net  54,078   - 
Property and equipment, net  27,044,385   27,495,049 
Construction in progress  23,824,202   42,582,177 
         
Total non-current assets  59,225,937   95,530,888 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $123,845,141  $171,436,932 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $2,200,220  $5,591,876 
Taxes payable  4,087,642   3,636,559 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  1,184,751   1,617,997 
Operating lease liability  56,755   - 
Due to related parties  41,174   41,168 
Interest payable on entrusted loans  8,200,044   17,473,492 
Entrusted loan payable  20,480,214   48,373,936 
         
Total current liabilities  36,250,800   76,735,028 
         
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES        
Convertible note payable, net of unamortized debt discount  -   1,016,589 
Accrued interest on notes  368,362   40,572 
Income tax payable  5,782,625   6,390,625 
Deferred tax liability, net  -   3,040,346 
Notes payable, net of unamortized OID  1,552,376   - 
Long term payable  430,034   - 
Entrusted loan payable  286,689   - 
Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing  544,709   1,034,503 
         
Total noncurrent liabilities  8,964,795   11,522,635 
         
Total liabilities  45,215,595   88,257,663 
         
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 19 & 20)        
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,032,721 shares and 1,029,528 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively  2,033   1,030 
Additional paid in capital  116,682,374   114,493,283 
Statutory reserve  14,525,712   14,525,712 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,132,614)  (4,620,930)
Accumulated deficit  (46,447,959)  (37,675,202)
         
Total Company stockholders’ equity  78,629,546   86,723,893 
         
Noncontrolling interest  -   (3,544,624)
         
Total equity  78,629,546   83,179,269 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $123,845,141  $171,436,932 
         



CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

  YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 
  2019  2018 
       
Revenue      
Contingent rental income $697,028  $4,888,016 
         
Interest income on sales-type leases  170,403   3,312,465 
         
Total operating income  867,431   8,200,481 
         
Operating expenses        
Bad debts  5,386,003   32,210,656 
Impairment loss on fixed assets and construction in progress  876,660   28,429,789 
Loss on disposal of systems  1,242,694   - 
General and administrative  2,469,162   5,548,475 
         
Total operating expenses  9,974,519   66,188,920 
         
Loss from operations  (9,107,088)  (57,988,439)
         
Non-operating income (expenses)        
Loss on long-term notes redemption  (173,886)  - 
Interest income  159,183   153,532 
Interest expense  (2,101,440)  (8,738,148)
Interest expense – inducement on note conversion  (893,958)  - 
Other income (expenses), net  319,625   (42)
         
Total non-operating expenses, net  (2,690,476)  (8,584,658)
         
Loss before income tax  (11,797,564)  (66,573,097)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (3,024,807)  2,627,458 
         
Loss before noncontrolling interest  (8,772,757)  (69,200,555)
         
Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  -   (3,203,657)
         
Net loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation  (8,772,757)  (65,996,898)
         
Other comprehensive items        
Foreign currency translation loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation  (1,511,684)  (5,481,483)
Foreign currency translation gain attributable to noncontrolling interest  -   137,670 
         
Comprehensive loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation $(10,284,441) $(71,478,381)
         
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $-  $(3,065,987)
         
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  1,564,940   865,827 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  1,564,940   865,827 
         
Basic loss per share $(5.61) $(76.22)
Diluted loss per share $(5.61) $(76.22)
         



CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 
  2019  2018 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Loss including noncontrolling interest $(8,772,757) $(69,200,555)
Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation  -   2,041 
Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of convertible note  97,161   16,589 
Stock compensation expense  148,625   - 
Operating lease expenses  66,262   - 
Bad debts expense  5,386,003   32,210,656 
Assets impairment loss  876,660   28,429,789 
Investment loss  -   (469)
Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co  46,461   - 
Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system  624,133   - 
Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system  397,033   - 
Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems  208,359   - 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  289   - 
Loss on long-term notes redemption  173,886   - 
Interest expense - inducement on note conversion  893,958     
Changes in deferred tax  (3,024,807)  1,022,985 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Interest receivable on sales type leases  (170,403)  (184,591)
Collection of principal on sales type leases  -   2,444,151 
Accounts receivable  2,383,251   (159,283)
Prepaid expenses  (21,126)  696,525 
Other receivables  (135,938)  (461,789)
Notes receivable  -   967,144 
Construction in progress  -   (7,130,851)
Accounts payable  (2,837,609)  2,611,011 
Taxes payable  (1,317,882)  717,487 
Payment of operating lease liability  (63,555)  - 
Interest payable on entrusted loan  (9,091,732)  10,093,477 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  (36,932)  93,968 
Refundable deposit for systems leasing  (478,368)  - 
         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (14,649,028)  2,168,285 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment  5,074   - 
         
Net cash provided by investing activities  5,074   - 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Issuance of notes payable  2,000,000   1,000,000 
Issuance of common stock  3,309,475   2,689,190 
Repayment of entrusted loan  (27,125,768)  - 
         
Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities  (21,816,293)  3,689,190 
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND EQUIVALENTS  (541,598)  (2,464,576)
         
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS  (37,001,845)  3,392,899 
CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR  53,223,142   49,830,243 
         
CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $16,221,297  $53,223,142 
         
Supplemental cash flow data:        
Income tax paid $221,934  $1,160,017 
Interest paid $-  $- 
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities        
Transfer of Xuzhou Huayu Project and Shenqiu Phase I & II project to Mr. Bai $35,415,556     
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities        
Conversion of notes into common shares $1,612,392  $- 
Adoption of ASC 842 - right-of-use asset $(118,234) $- 
Adoption of ASC 842 - operating lease liability $118,234  $- 
         



